Price Cross Trendline Problem
Please read help topics https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/objects/objectgettimebyvalue and https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/objects/objectgetvaluebytime.
- www.mql5.com
Please read help topics https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/objects/objectgettimebyvalue and https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/objects/objectgetvaluebytime.
Does ObjectGetValueByTime has an equivalent in OO in class CChartObjectTrend?
All I can find there is getting the price of the anchor points, not the price at every other time on the line.
Does ObjectGetValueByTime has an equivalent in OO in class CChartObjectTrend?
All I can find there is getting the price of the anchor points, not the price at every other time on the line.
I suspect not, but you can still use :
CChartObjectTrend obj; datetime dt; dt = ObjectGetTimeByValue(obj.ChartId, obj.Name, value, line);And maybe fill a request to Service Desk about this.
see this:
IS THERE AN INDICATOR send alarm or message when price reach to a trend line?
or
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/1517
- votes: 12
- 2013.02.11
- Ahmed Soliman | English Russian Spanish Portuguese
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Hey,
Please look at the following chart:
When the market breaks the trendline, the expert should enter. How can this be done? Using a linier equation model cannot work because there is no x axis! How do I program in code if the price is above the line it should enter the trade?
Any help would be appreciated!
Thanks