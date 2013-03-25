Price Cross Trendline Problem

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Hey,

Please look at the following chart:

 

When the market breaks the trendline, the expert should enter.  How can this be done?  Using a linier equation model cannot work because there is no x axis!  How do I program in code if the price is above the line it should enter the trade?

Any help would be appreciated!

Thanks 

 

Please read help topics https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/objects/objectgettimebyvalue and https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/objects/objectgetvaluebytime

Documentation on MQL5: Object Functions / ObjectGetTimeByValue
  • www.mql5.com
Object Functions / ObjectGetTimeByValue - Documentation on MQL5
 
alexvd:

Please read help topics https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/objects/objectgettimebyvalue and https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/objects/objectgetvaluebytime

Does ObjectGetValueByTime has an equivalent in OO in class CChartObjectTrend? 

All I can find there is getting the price of the anchor points, not the price at every other time on the line.

 
amir_avatar:

Does ObjectGetValueByTime has an equivalent in OO in class CChartObjectTrend? 

All I can find there is getting the price of the anchor points, not the price at every other time on the line.

I suspect not, but you can still use :

CChartObjectTrend obj;
datetime dt;

dt = ObjectGetTimeByValue(obj.ChartId, obj.Name, value, line);
And maybe fill a request to Service Desk about this.
 

see this:

IS THERE AN INDICATOR send alarm or message when price reach to a trend line?


or

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/1517

trendlinealert.mq5

TrendLine Touch Alert
  • votes: 12
  • 2013.02.11
  • Ahmed Soliman | English Russian Spanish Portuguese
  • www.mql5.com
This indicator simply alerts and sends email every time the trend line touched by the price.
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