What Do 'smin' 'smax' and 'trend' Represent?
I am in the early stages of learning how to code custom indicators and haven't got a clue what these refer to.
I am trying to code an ATR stops indicator and am referencing one I have downloaded which has 5 buffers, 3 of which are 'smin', 'smax' and 'trend'.
I just have no idea what these are and would greatly appreciate if someone could offer a layman's terms explanation.
Thanks.
it's a variable assigned value.
what more important is, how it derive the value.
show complete code if you need help.
Please don't double-post!
I deleted your other post!
it's a variable assigned value.
what more important is, how it derive the value.
show complete code if you need help.
Hi Mohamad,
Here is the complete code from the ATR Stops indicator I downloaded. I have attached the file as well if ou want to look on MetaEditor.
Sorry if I sound stupid but I really am a complete beginner and I don't even understand what a 'variable assigned value' is.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ATRStops_v1.mq4 |
//| Copyright © 2006, Forex-TSD.com |
//| Written by IgorAD,igorad2003@yahoo.co.uk |
//| http://finance.groups.yahoo.com/group/TrendLaboratory |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright © 2006, Forex-TSD.com "
#property link "http://www.forex-tsd.com/"
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 2
#property indicator_color1 Blue
#property indicator_color2 Red
//---- input parameters
extern int Length=10;
extern int ATRperiod=14;
extern int Kv=2;
//---- indicator buffers
double UpBuffer1[];
double DnBuffer1[];
double smin[];
double smax[];
double trend[];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int init()
{
string short_name;
//---- indicator line
SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_LINE);
SetIndexStyle(1,DRAW_LINE);
IndicatorBuffers(5);
SetIndexBuffer(0,UpBuffer1);
SetIndexBuffer(1,DnBuffer1);
SetIndexBuffer(2,smin);
SetIndexBuffer(3,smax);
SetIndexBuffer(4,trend);
//---- name for DataWindow and indicator subwindow label
short_name="ATRStops("+Length+")";
IndicatorShortName(short_name);
SetIndexLabel(0,"Up");
SetIndexLabel(1,"Dn");
//----
SetIndexDrawBegin(0,Length);
SetIndexDrawBegin(1,Length);
//----
return(0);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ATRStops_v1 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int start()
{
int shift,limit, counted_bars=IndicatorCounted();
if ( counted_bars > 0 ) limit=Bars-counted_bars;
if ( counted_bars < 0 ) return(0);
if ( counted_bars ==0 ) limit=Bars-Length-1;
for(shift=limit;shift>=0;shift--)
{
smin[shift] = -100000; smax[shift] = 100000;
for (int i = Length-1;i>=0;i--)
{
smin[shift] = MathMax( smin[shift], High[shift+i] - Kv*iATR(NULL,0,ATRperiod,shift+i));
smax[shift] = MathMin( smax[shift], Low[shift+i] + Kv*iATR(NULL,0,ATRperiod,shift+i));
}
trend[shift]=trend[shift+1];
if ( Close[shift] > smax[shift+1] ) trend[shift] = 1;
if ( Close[shift] < smin[shift+1] ) trend[shift] = -1;
if ( trend[shift] >0 )
{
if( smin[shift]<smin[shift+1] ) smin[shift]=smin[shift+1];
UpBuffer1[shift]=smin[shift];
DnBuffer1[shift] = EMPTY_VALUE;
}
if ( trend[shift] <0 )
{
if( smax[shift]>smax[shift+1] ) smax[shift]=smax[shift+1];
UpBuffer1[shift]=EMPTY_VALUE;
DnBuffer1[shift] = smax[shift];
}
}
return(0);
}
Hi Mohamad,
Here is the complete code from the ATR Stops indicator I downloaded. I have attached the file as well if ou want to look on MetaEditor.
Sorry if I sound stupid but I really am a complete beginner and I don't even understand what a 'variable assigned value' is.
it's okay if you are a beginner, learn to code.
it open a new horizon in your trading :)
I've highlight what assigned value are.
go figure out yourself.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ATRStops_v1.mq4 | //| Copyright © 2006, Forex-TSD.com | //| Written by IgorAD,igorad2003@yahoo.co.uk | //| http://finance.groups.yahoo.com/group/TrendLaboratory | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright © 2006, Forex-TSD.com " #property link "http://www.forex-tsd.com/" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_color1 Blue #property indicator_color2 Red //---- input parameters extern int Length=10; extern int ATRperiod=14; extern int Kv=2; //---- indicator buffers double UpBuffer1[]; double DnBuffer1[]; double smin[]; double smax[]; double trend[]; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int init() { string short_name; //---- indicator line SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_LINE); SetIndexStyle(1,DRAW_LINE); IndicatorBuffers(5); SetIndexBuffer(0,UpBuffer1); SetIndexBuffer(1,DnBuffer1); SetIndexBuffer(2,smin); SetIndexBuffer(3,smax); SetIndexBuffer(4,trend); //---- name for DataWindow and indicator subwindow label short_name="ATRStops("+Length+")"; IndicatorShortName(short_name); SetIndexLabel(0,"Up"); SetIndexLabel(1,"Dn"); //---- SetIndexDrawBegin(0,Length); SetIndexDrawBegin(1,Length); //---- return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ATRStops_v1 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int start() { int shift,limit, counted_bars=IndicatorCounted(); if ( counted_bars > 0 ) limit=Bars-counted_bars; if ( counted_bars < 0 ) return(0); if ( counted_bars ==0 ) limit=Bars-Length-1; for(shift=limit;shift>=0;shift--) { smin[shift] = -100000; smax[shift] = 100000; for (int i = Length-1;i>=0;i--) { smin[shift] = MathMax( smin[shift], High[shift+i] - Kv*iATR(NULL,0,ATRperiod,shift+i)); smax[shift] = MathMin( smax[shift], Low[shift+i] + Kv*iATR(NULL,0,ATRperiod,shift+i)); } trend[shift]=trend[shift+1]; if ( Close[shift] > smax[shift+1] ) trend[shift] = 1; if ( Close[shift] < smin[shift+1] ) trend[shift] = -1; if ( trend[shift] >0 ) { if( smin[shift]<smin[shift+1] ) smin[shift]=smin[shift+1]; UpBuffer1[shift]=smin[shift]; DnBuffer1[shift] = EMPTY_VALUE; } if ( trend[shift] <0 ) { if( smax[shift]>smax[shift+1] ) smax[shift]=smax[shift+1]; UpBuffer1[shift]=EMPTY_VALUE; DnBuffer1[shift] = smax[shift]; } } return(0); }
it's okay if you are a beginner, learn to code.
it open a new horizon in your trading :)
I've highlight what assigned value are.
go figure out yourself.
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I am in the early stages of learning how to code custom indicators and haven't got a clue what these refer to.
I am trying to code an ATR stops indicator and am referencing one I have downloaded which has 5 buffers, 3 of which are 'smin', 'smax' and 'trend'.
I just have no idea what these are and would greatly appreciate if someone could offer a layman's terms explanation.
Thanks.