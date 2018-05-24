Harmonic Butterfly
I am not sure (because the discussion of the Market products is prohibited on the forum) but you can look at the Market for example.
Because there are the following patterns:
- developed patterns (formed patern); it is too late to trade them; we can use them for the technical analysis for example, and
- developing/forming pattern; it is same as open bar - patterns which are continuing painting/forming; trading them is the same as to trade on open bar for example.
Those are the links/threads etc which I collected about patterns -
-----------------Patterns
- All pattern indicators by the links to download - first post of the thread: Harmonic Trading
- Price Patterns thread - Don`t read this thread..Make Money with it
- Candel Sticks Indicator and Filters thread
- Price Patterns (Gartley,Butterfly,Bat,...) explanation - the thread
- 5 pattern indicators and 1 pattern indicator with alert - the thread
- color patterns (indicator helping to identify the patterns) - the thread
- Elliot Wave Indicators thread
- Pattern Recognition indicator: fixed version
- Harmonic EA thread
- everything about candles, inside candles and custom candles: indicators thread and 4H Candle Close Indicator thread
..and there is the following old thread (started in 2006): Need harmonic EA & Indicator
with the following EAs:
- ZUP_APs_Setup1 EA which is trading ZUP indicator;
- ZUP_Boyka_APs_v1no_tral EA.
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Has anyone come across a Expert Advisor that is based on a Harmonic Butterfly? After looking for some time. In both images a take profit at a safe point B or point C proves a good and consistent profit. An expert advisor of this kind that could be tested and used would be beneficial to everyone.