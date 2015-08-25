Experts: Terminator_v2.0
Hi, I have seen a great EA, but I want to know the better time frame to use. Thanks alot.
This strategy seems to be using the "automated lot enlargement for loss covering" used in the 20/200 expert v 4.2 AntS. As she shows her true self below, this "automated lot enlargement for loss covering" will eventually kill you. I am going to read Fallacies, Part 1: Money Management is Secondary and Not Very Important, which seems to be a nice place to start learning what to look for when screening an EA.
This one really did not perform for me... see my testing results here:
Thank you very much for sharing your EA. As I checked your code it uses 5 different strategies. It seems it uses another indicator that I could not find it in code base :
iTmp=iCustom(Symbol(),0,"Pivot Lines Prots",TimeZone,true,false,false,0,0):
Can you advise whre I can find "Pivot Lines Prots" Indicator?
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Terminator_v2.0:
Author: John Smith