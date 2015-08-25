Experts: Terminator_v2.0

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Terminator_v2.0:

Adviser Terminator. Uses indicators I_Trend and Support and Resistance.mq4.

Author: John Smith

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Hi, I have seen a great EA, but I want to know the better time frame to use. Thanks alot.        

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Im interested too, please.
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Thanks for good EA, best results for 30M, 1H.
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This strategy seems to be using the "automated lot enlargement for loss covering" used in the 20/200 expert v 4.2 AntS. As she shows her true self below, this "automated lot enlargement for loss covering" will eventually kill you. I am going to read Fallacies, Part 1: Money Management is Secondary and Not Very Important, which seems to be a nice place to start learning what to look for when screening an EA.


account blow up

 

This one really did not perform for me... see my testing results here:

http://www.pipcop.com/forums/showthread.php?t=6

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Thank you very much for sharing your EA. As I checked your code it uses 5 different strategies. It seems it uses another indicator that I could not find it in code base :

iTmp=iCustom(Symbol(),0,"Pivot Lines Prots",TimeZone,true,false,false,0,0):

Can you advise whre I can find "Pivot Lines Prots" Indicator?

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I want to know the better time frame to use and currency pair. thanks
 
Great job , can you told me ,can I try this EA  for real account 
 
look like martingale !!! but, I think is good ....
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