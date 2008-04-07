Experts: BollTrade

New comment
 

BollTrade :

Adviser BollTrade.

Author: John Smith

[Deleted]  

Good concept, problem is this equity curve looks vey good but olny if you backtested around 2006 and mid 2007 , using recent dates from 2008 this turns completely negative, the picture below was done on 15 minute chart from January 1 2008. Perhaps if the variables of the Bollinger Bands could be optimizad it could produced the results like above.

 

 

 

Unfortunately, i have forgotten to lay out parameters of testing. And now i do not remember, how spent it.

But most likely you are right :)

[Deleted]  

hi, I am interesting with your EA, but I can't do trade with this EA.

Could u guide me for it, thanks a lot

 

Hi.

I have banished at myself on a tester, have stopped on such parameters:

Symbol: EURUSD

Period: M30

Model: All tics

Date: 2006.01.01 - 2008.03.01


 
And with such great number of trades you'll loose on spread I guess.
[Deleted]  

There is some guy with this same EA located here /en/code/9333 . He is posing as the author trying to sell the supposed full version. It's most likely a scam. Not at this site but at /en/code/9333

[Deleted]  

hi !!

i had downloaded this . to run this on my system, it ask to choose program on which i have to run it . which program is recommended ?? also how do i use it practically on my platform ?? i use mt4 platform to trade .

it would be favour, if any help is extended .

thank you !

swapnil1980(swapnil .s.)

New comment