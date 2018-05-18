How to Stop repeatative alert pop-up

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 Hello Everyone,

 I tried to modify Stochastic,  to pop-up alert  only one time once indicator reach to over-brought or Over-Sold Level. But again getting same error, 


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                   Stochastic.mq5 |
//|                   Copyright 2009-2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                              http://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "2009-2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "http://www.mql5.com"
//--- indicator settings
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 4
#property indicator_plots   2
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_type2   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color1  LightSeaGreen
#property indicator_color2  Red
#property indicator_style2  STYLE_DOT
//--- input parameters
input int InpKPeriod=5;  // K period
input int InpDPeriod=3;  // D period
input int InpSlowing=3;  // Slowing
//--- indicator buffers


datetime Time[];
int count = 10;


double    ExtMainBuffer[];
double    ExtSignalBuffer[];
double    ExtHighesBuffer[];
double    ExtLowesBuffer[];


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnInit()
  {
 
  //Auto Adjustment for broker digits
 
 
//--- indicator buffers mapping
   SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtMainBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,ExtSignalBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(2,ExtHighesBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);
   SetIndexBuffer(3,ExtLowesBuffer,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);
//--- set accuracy
   IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,2);
//--- set levels
   IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELS,2);
   IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE,0,20);
   IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE,1,80);
//--- set maximum and minimum for subwindow
   IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_MINIMUM,0);
   IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_MAXIMUM,100);
//--- name for DataWindow and indicator subwindow label
   IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"Stoch("+(string)InpKPeriod+","+(string)InpDPeriod+","+(string)InpSlowing+")");
   PlotIndexSetString(0,PLOT_LABEL,"Main");
   PlotIndexSetString(1,PLOT_LABEL,"Signal");
//--- sets first bar from what index will be drawn
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,InpKPeriod+InpSlowing-2);
   PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,InpKPeriod+InpDPeriod);
  
   ArraySetAsSeries(Time,true);
   CopyTime(_Symbol,_Period,0,count,Time);
  
  
  
//--- initialization done
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Stochastic Oscillator                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                 const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
   int i,k,start;
//--- check for bars count
   if(rates_total<=InpKPeriod+InpDPeriod+InpSlowing)
      return(0);
//---
   start=InpKPeriod-1;
   if(start+1<prev_calculated) start=prev_calculated-2;
   else
     {
      for(i=0;i<start;i++)
        {
         ExtLowesBuffer[i]=0.0;
         ExtHighesBuffer[i]=0.0;
        }
     }
//--- calculate HighesBuffer[] and ExtHighesBuffer[]
   for(i=start;i<rates_total && !IsStopped();i++)
     {
      double dmin=1000000.0;
      double dmax=-1000000.0;
      for(k=i-InpKPeriod+1;k<=i;k++)
        {
         if(dmin>low[k])  dmin=low[k];
         if(dmax<high[k]) dmax=high[k];
        }
      ExtLowesBuffer[i]=dmin;
      ExtHighesBuffer[i]=dmax;
     }
//--- %K
   start=InpKPeriod-1+InpSlowing-1;
   if(start+1<prev_calculated) start=prev_calculated-2;
   else
     {
      for(i=0;i<start;i++) ExtMainBuffer[i]=0.0;
     }
//--- main cycle
   for(i=start;i<rates_total && !IsStopped();i++)
     {
      double sumlow=0.0;
      double sumhigh=0.0;
      for(k=(i-InpSlowing+1);k<=i;k++)
        {
         sumlow +=(close[k]-ExtLowesBuffer[k]);
         sumhigh+=(ExtHighesBuffer[k]-ExtLowesBuffer[k]);
        }
      if(sumhigh==0.0) ExtMainBuffer[i]=100.0;
      else             ExtMainBuffer[i]=sumlow/sumhigh*100;
     
 
 
   {
     if( Time[0] != Time[1])
    
       
    {
   
     if(ExtMainBuffer[i] > 79.99 && ExtMainBuffer[i] < 81.00 )
      { Alert( _Symbol, "  "+ "Over-brought");
       CopyTime(_Symbol,_Period,0,count,Time);}
   
      else{
      if(ExtMainBuffer[i] < 21.00 && ExtMainBuffer[i] > 19.99 )
      { Alert(_Symbol,"  "+"Over-Sold");
        CopyTime(_Symbol,_Period,0,count,Time); }
      }
    }
   
     }
     }
//--- signal
   start=InpDPeriod-1;
   if(start+1<prev_calculated) start=prev_calculated-2;
   else
     {
      for(i=0;i<start;i++) ExtSignalBuffer[i]=0.0;
     }
   for(i=start;i<rates_total && !IsStopped();i++)
     {
      double sum=0.0;
      for(k=0;k<InpDPeriod;k++) sum+=ExtMainBuffer[i-k];
      ExtSignalBuffer[i]=sum/InpDPeriod;
           
     }
//--- OnCalculate done. Return new prev_calculated.
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
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Please use the </> button to insert your code.


 
rajtradingfx:

 Hello Everyone,

 I tried to modify Stochastic to pop-up only alert one time at over-brought or Over-Sold Level. But again getting same error, 

Hi,

   My suggestion is to move the alert code into a separate function. Something like:

void AlertMe(datetime barOpenTime, string msg)
{
   static datetime prevAlertTime = TimeCurrent();
   
   if(barOpenTime <= prevAlertTime)
      return;
   
   prevAlertTime = barOpenTime;
   Alert(_Symbol,"  "+msg);
}


Next, substitute the  "main cycle" code block with the following:

//--- main cycle
   for(i=start;i<rates_total && !IsStopped();i++)
   {
      double sumlow=0.0;
      double sumhigh=0.0;

      for(k=(i-InpSlowing+1);k<=i;k++)
      {
         sumlow +=(close[k]-ExtLowesBuffer[k]);
         sumhigh+=(ExtHighesBuffer[k]-ExtLowesBuffer[k]);
      }

      if(sumhigh==0.0) ExtMainBuffer[i]=100.0;
      else             ExtMainBuffer[i]=sumlow/sumhigh*100;    
   
      //
      // Alert code
      // 
      
      if(ExtMainBuffer[i] > 79.99 && ExtMainBuffer[i] < 81.00 )
         AlertMe(time[i],"overbought");
      else if(ExtMainBuffer[i] < 21.00 && ExtMainBuffer[i] > 19.99 )
         AlertMe(time[i],"oversold");   
   }
 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Please use the </> button to insert your code.


Thank You,  I had updated Like that.
 
Artur Zas:

Hi,

   My suggestion is to move the alert code into a separate function. Something like:


Next, substitute the  "main cycle" code block with the following:

Hii Mr. Artur Zas

Thank You so much for your reply I will check once,

 
rajtradingfx:

Hii Mr. Artur Zas

Thank You so much for your reply I will check once,

Artur Zas:

Hi,

   My suggestion is to move the alert code into a separate function. Something like:


Next, substitute the  "main cycle" code block with the following:

     Hii Mr. Artur Zas,

    I wonder still It is not working, I had did the same

Files:
Stochastic_Alert.mq5  6 kb
 
rajtradingfx:

     Hii Mr. Artur Zas,

    I wonder still It is not working, I had did the same

Please check the attached version. It seems to work fine on my end.

Files:
ttttttt.mq5  6 kb
 
Artur Zas:

Please check the attached version. It seems to work fine on my end.

It"s working Mr. Artur Zas, Thank you so much
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