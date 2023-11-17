Indicators: 3 MA Cross w_Alert v2
I would like some more information about your indicator, and in what time frame you use it??
Tanks' in advance
I would like some more information about your indicator, and in what time frame you use it??
Tanks' in advance
Tanks
Does anyone have any best practices on how to trade with this indicator?
(The pivots redraw...)
It seems to operate accurately!
Hi,
I am new at this, and have just a few EA's written. I am trying to link this indicator to my EA via "iCustom" function.
I would like to get a trigger when the arrows to go Long or Short happen, but i am a bit confused, what parameter should I be looking for in this indicator to pass on these values?
My strategie is to open a trade when the proper indicator arrow activates and at the same time close previous trade in the oposite direction.
Right now all I can get is to detect change of direction, but much to late, and it results in more loss than gains.
Some help would be greatly appreciated.
Thanks
Micky
Tested this indicator live for the first time on EURJPY H1 and it raised great suspicion. It showed an arrow above the price indicating a sell signal but the price kept rising for about the next four hours/bars. The third bar after the arrow is the one that recorded the highest high before the price started falling. Now i checked the chart five hours after the false signal and strangely this arrow had moved to the bar that indicated the highest high before the price started retracing to give an impression that it had given a correct sell signal before the downward movement. The white arrow in the chart shows the original indicator arrow position, the x the fake position and the red vertical line indicates the time the arrow repositioned itself to hide its mistake. The red and orange arrows are the arrows drawn by the indicator on the chart.
a little bug of this indicator
go long is ok
go short, it is many indicators display
should reload template
who can update this indicator better
thanks
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3 MA Cross w_Alert v2:
Author: John Smith