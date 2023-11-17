Indicators: 3 MA Cross w_Alert v2 - page 2

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[Deleted]  

a little bug of this indicator

go long is ok

go short, it is many indicators display

should reload template

who can update this indicator better

thanks

[Deleted]  

a little bug of this indicator

go long is ok

go short, it is many indicators display

should reload template

who can update this indicator better

thanks

[Deleted]  

Arrows disappear, appear 3 bars backward etc. Be careful!!!

 
how to get non-repaint indicator.This is the good one but repainting..pls suggest how to trade this indicator
 
raghu2530:
how to get non-repaint indicator.This is the good one but repainting..pls suggest how to trade this indicator

This one doesn't repaint.

 
Does anyone know how to make the 3 MA Cross with Alert v2 send an email notification when there's an arrow?
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