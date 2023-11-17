Indicators: 3 MA Cross w_Alert v2 - page 2
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a little bug of this indicator
go long is ok
go short, it is many indicators display
should reload template
who can update this indicator better
thanks
a little bug of this indicator
go long is ok
go short, it is many indicators display
should reload template
who can update this indicator better
thanks
Arrows disappear, appear 3 bars backward etc. Be careful!!!
how to get non-repaint indicator.This is the good one but repainting..pls suggest how to trade this indicator
This one doesn't repaint.