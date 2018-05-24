What the Gold chart is telling you? Long from here?
I believe $1312 - $1317 range is very important. Above the range Gold is buy and below sell. Any new ideas?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Please edit your post to insert your image (don't attach an image, insert the image)
Thank you.
Dear Sergey Golubev,
I submitted a non-algo article keeping in mind algos could be created from it. Are such articles accepted for publication?
Thanks!
Dear Sergey Golubev,
I submitted a non-algo article keeping in mind algos could be created from it. Are such articles accepted for publication?
Thanks!
You can write to the service desk asking the question. Because we (forum moderators) have nothing to do with the Articles, Signals and the Market for example.
Gold breached the level at the downside. Trend is down with 200 DMA gone. Next target is, according to me, $1200 minus in couple of months. Next immediate support range is $1285 - $1291, below which short-sellers will come back again.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
I believe $1312 - $1317 range is very important. Above the range Gold is buy and below sell. Any new idea?