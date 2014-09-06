Experts: Simple FX - page 5
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi all,
i dont know how it works,
where is the entry rules, are there 4 Gds?
I think so, can somebody post a pic like the entry/exit rules?
Why he goes today long??
Regards gatowman
it's rubbish, it didn't work on M1 chart.
Obviously you didn't read the description:
"Simple FX trades best attached to the daily D1 chart time frame."
Why do you want to put a trend system on M1? I think you need to learn Trading-1-2-3.