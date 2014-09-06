Experts: Simple FX - page 5

New comment
[Deleted]  

Hi all,


i dont know how it works,

where is the entry rules, are there 4 Gds?

I think so, can somebody post a pic like the entry/exit rules?

Why he goes today long??


Regards gatowman

 
please can u explain the a complete setup, with tp and sl values, with timeframe Daily and crossrate eurusd? thx
[Deleted]  
it's rubbish, it didn't work on M1 chart.
 
mql4_comments:
it's rubbish, it didn't work on M1 chart.

Obviously you didn't read the description:

"Simple FX trades best attached to the daily D1 chart time frame."

Why do you want to put a trend system on M1? I think you need to learn Trading-1-2-3. 

12345
New comment