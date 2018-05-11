I'm trying to get current value of upper and lower bollinger band and get the distance between them.
- distance between bollinger bands
- Request sound alert for bollinger bands
- Indicators with alerts/signal
I'm trying to make an indicator which alert when the bollinger band squeeze at the define distance and alert when the bands start open . I'm new to mql4 , Could someone help ?
If your new to MQL it can be helpful to take an existing indicator and adjust it so that it displays what you want. Perhaps take something like the RSI indicator, copy the code and adjust it so that it displays the Bollinger band squeeze. This function might be useful: iBands. You could then try to adjust it to include some extra reporting like SendMail, SendNotification, Comment, Print, Alert. If you don't need to see the squeeze and just want an email, you could stick it in an EA rather than an indicator. It would also be a good idea to think about when you want the alert to happen. For example it wouldn't be great if you had an Alert box firing off every time you get a tick outside of the Bollinger Band squeeze. You could take a look at the common functions list Common Functions, and you may want to know how to manipulate date and time.
- docs.mql4.com
If your new to MQL it can be helpful to take an existing indicator and adjust it so that it displays what you want. Perhaps take something like the RSI indicator, copy the code and adjust it so that it displays the Bollinger band squeeze. This function might be useful: iBands. You could then try to adjust it to include some extra reporting like SendMail, SendNotification, Comment, Print, Alert. If you don't need to see the squeeze and just want an email, you could stick it in an EA rather than an indicator. It would also be a good idea to think about when you want the alert to happen. For example it wouldn't be great if you had an Alert box firing off every time you get a tick outside of the Bollinger Band squeeze. You could take a look at the common functions list Common Functions, and you may want to know how to manipulate date and time.
Okay thanks very much. I've found the values of upper and lower band . I'll come back to you If I stuck somewhere. Thanks again.
Hi Ahmed
There are a lot of types and styles of BB,almost of every sort,you needs to explain more in details and or describe with demonstrating picture/s so that some one can help you in right direction
Hi,
Can I get Bollinger band squeeze and expansion code .
If not so can anybody tell to get parameters value set in bollinger bands like deviation , bands_shift etc .
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