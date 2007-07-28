Indicators: Waddah Attar ADXxBollinger Indicator

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Waddah Attar ADXxBollinger Indicator:

This is very simple, power and easy to use Indicator

Author: waddah attar

 
Hello Waddah,
Thank you to let me use this great indi, plus your "Waddah Attar Trend". Just like you say; "This is very simple, power and easy to use Indicator".
Salam, Itang Sanjana

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Hello, Waddah Attah U must be a genius to have written all these excellent indicators. I am new to forex. I am still looking for the perfect indicator combination to use.

If I eventually use one of yours and it makes me a millionaire, I promise to give u a special honourary award so the whole universe would appreciate U.

Thanks for all your generousity....................................... God would surely reward U bountifully

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