Indicators: Waddah Attar ADXxBollinger Indicator
Hello Waddah,
Thank you to let me use this great indi, plus your "Waddah Attar Trend". Just like you say; "This is very simple, power and easy to use Indicator".
Salam, Itang Sanjana
Thank you to let me use this great indi, plus your "Waddah Attar Trend". Just like you say; "This is very simple, power and easy to use Indicator".
Salam, Itang Sanjana
Hello, Waddah Attah U must be a genius to have written all these excellent indicators. I am new to forex. I am still looking for the perfect indicator combination to use.
If I eventually use one of yours and it makes me a millionaire, I promise to give u a special honourary award so the whole universe would appreciate U.
Thanks for all your generousity....................................... God would surely reward U bountifully
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Waddah Attar ADXxBollinger Indicator:
Author: waddah attar