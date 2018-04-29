Feature Request - Selectable Column Headers in Import Ticks
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Sergey Golubev:
You can write to the service desk to the developers.
You can write to the service desk to the developers.
Thanks Sergey,
This place badly needs some sub-forums and stickies, no way I would have found that, and I did search beforehand...
That should definitely be a feature. If you know python you can make simple scripts to transform your data. Here's an example of formatting true-fx to mql using python
import os, csv ''' True-FX tick-data to MQL format: Run in the same directory as the files to be transformed. ''' if __name__=="__main__": files = [f for f in os.listdir('.') ] for f in files: if '.csv' in f and 'MQL' not in f: with open(f) as csv_in, open('MQL-'+f,'w') as csv_out: tick_reader = csv.reader(csv_in, delimiter=',') for row in tick_reader: row[0] = (lambda d:d[:4]+'.'+d[4:6]+'.'+d[6:8])(row[1]) row[1] = row[1][9:] csv_out.write(','.join(row)+'\n')
Emma Schwatson:Hi Emma,
That should definitely be a feature. If you know python you can make simple scripts to transform your data. Here's an example of formatting true-fx to mql using python
I'm not a coder, but thanks for your example, I can usually modify once I have a start like that. ;)
I had to install pyspread to work with the data because most spreadhseets, I normally use LibreOffice, don't support enough rows and Gnumeric is broken in Windows.
Just having to do it in any fashion is still very time consuming. When it's just swapping the Ask <> Buy headers, very annoying!
I've put the support ticket in as suggested by Sergey, so hopefully the next build will be fixed...
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Can you please make the column headers in the Import Ticks dialogue selectable to match the data.
Something like this:
Having to manually edit large amounts of tick data just to match your format is very time consuming and tedious...
It also needs to support header names in the .csv that don't match the MT5 <DATE> <TIME> <BID> <ASK> <LAST> <VOLUME> syntax.
I've just spent hours trying every .csv editor I can find and they either crash with such large files or can't do the editing required.
I thought pyspread was going to work but it's crashing as well...
Unless you know of a .csv editor that can quickly and reliably work with 700MB files?
thanks :)
p.s. It would be good if you could add Post Voting, Polls, and Sub-Forums for topics like this.