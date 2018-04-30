Is mql4 code stable?

New comment
 

Hi, I am having trouble with my code and am wondering if the fault is always with the programmer or sometimes it could be the stability of mql4? The problems usually occur after a long list of "if statements". I've included a typical example of the complexity of the code below. There would be about 7 or 8 "if statements" in a row and should only return(true) if all are correct. But sometimes a statement is wrong but it still returns (true). I even have checked with the data window and one of  the statements would be definitely wrong. Anyway, what I am basically asking is do I assume there is always a mistake in my code or can the computer sometimes go haywire from reading the code. I should add that this is on a demo account but I don't see how that should change anything. Thanks



 bool Scenario2_B()
     {
      
      
      if(High[1] - Close[1] < 30*Point)
      
      if(Ema20_1 -20*Point > Ema100_1)
      if(Ema20_1 > Ema20_40 || Ema20_1 > Ema20_60)
      if(Ema100_1 > Ema100_20 || Ema100_1 > Ema100_40)
      if(TimeCurrent() -1800 > TStamp2_B)
      if(Buyticket2_4 == 0)
         {
         if((PivotAlign_1(Ema100_0,10*Point) == true)
         || (PivotAlign_2(Ema100_0,10*Point) == true)
         || (PivotAlign_3(Ema100_0,10*Point) == true))
         
         if (Low[1] -15*Point < Ema100_1)
         if (MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_BID) > Ema100_0)
            {
            return(true);
            }
            
         else if((PivotAlign_1(Ema125_0,10*Point) == true)
         || (PivotAlign_2(Ema125_0,10*Point) == true)
         || (PivotAlign_3(Ema125_0,10*Point) == true))
         
         if (Low[1] -15*Point < Ema125_1)
         if (MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_BID) > Ema125_0)
            {
            return(true);
            }
         }
        return(false);
      }
 

This is unreadable.
You need to clarify the scope of each if statement with { }.

For example.

bool Scenario2_B()
  {
   if(High[1]-Close[1]<30*Point)
     {
      if(Ema20_1 -20*Point>Ema100_1)
        {
         if(Ema20_1>Ema20_40 || Ema20_1>Ema20_60)
           {
            if(Ema100_1>Ema100_20 || Ema100_1>Ema100_40)
              {
               if(TimeCurrent() -1800>TStamp2_B)
                 {
                  if(Buyticket2_4==0)
                    {
                     if((PivotAlign_1(Ema100_0,10*Point) == true)
                        || (PivotAlign_2(Ema100_0,10*Point) == true)
                        || (PivotAlign_3(Ema100_0,10*Point) == true))
                       {
                        if(Low[1]-15*Point<Ema100_1)
                          {
                           if(MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_BID)>Ema100_0)
                             {
                              return(true);
                             }
                          }
                       }
                     else if((PivotAlign_1(Ema125_0,10*Point)==true)
                        || (PivotAlign_2(Ema125_0,10*Point) == true)
                        || (PivotAlign_3(Ema125_0,10*Point) == true))
                          {
                           if(Low[1]-15*Point<Ema125_1)
                             {
                              if(MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_BID)>Ema125_0)
                                {
                                 return(true);
                                }
                             }
                          }
                       }
                    }
                 }
              }
           }
        }

      return(false);
     }
 
Mark Boc:

Hi, I am having trouble with my code and am wondering if the fault is always with the programmer or sometimes it could be the stability of mql4? The problems usually occur after a long list of "if statements". I've included a typical example of the complexity of the code below. There would be about 7 or 8 "if statements" in a row and should only return(true) if all are correct. But sometimes a statement is wrong but it still returns (true). I even have checked with the data window and one of  the statements would be definitely wrong. Anyway, what I am basically asking is do I assume there is always a mistake in my code or can the computer sometimes go haywire from reading the code. I should add that this is on a demo account but I don't see how that should change anything. Thanks

For this kind of problem : always in your code.
 

{} correctly put

 bool Scenario2_B()
     {
      if(High[1] - Close[1] < 30*Point)
        if(Ema20_1 -20*Point > Ema100_1)
          if(Ema20_1 > Ema20_40 || Ema20_1 > Ema20_60)
            if(Ema100_1 > Ema100_20 || Ema100_1 > Ema100_40)
              if(TimeCurrent() -1800 > TStamp2_B)
                if(Buyticket2_4 == 0)
                {
                  if((PivotAlign_1(Ema100_0,10*Point))
                  || (PivotAlign_2(Ema100_0,10*Point))
                  || (PivotAlign_3(Ema100_0,10*Point)))
                  {
                    if (Low[1] -15*Point < Ema100_1)
                      if (MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_BID) > Ema100_0)
                        return(true);
                    
                  }
                  else
                  if((PivotAlign_1(Ema125_0,10*Point))
                  || (PivotAlign_2(Ema125_0,10*Point))
                  || (PivotAlign_3(Ema125_0,10*Point)))
                  {
                    if (Low[1] -15*Point < Ema125_1)
                      if (MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_BID) > Ema125_0)
                        return(true);
                  }
                }
        return(false);
      }
 

I see nothing wrong in this code, the problem is probably in Ema* and PivotAlign* functions. Which statement was wrong?

In my cases it also has been the programmer. Every single time.

 
kypa:

I see nothing wrong in this code, the problem is probably in Ema* and PivotAlign* functions. Which statement was wrong?

In my cases it also has been the programmer. Every single time.

Find the 2 differences 
      if(Buyticket2_4 == 0)
         {
         if((PivotAlign_1(Ema100_0,10*Point) == true)
         || (PivotAlign_2(Ema100_0,10*Point) == true)
         || (PivotAlign_3(Ema100_0,10*Point) == true))
         
         if (Low[1] -15*Point < Ema100_1)
         if (MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_BID) > Ema100_0)
            {
            return(true);
            }
            
         else if((PivotAlign_1(Ema125_0,10*Point) == true)
         || (PivotAlign_2(Ema125_0,10*Point) == true)
         || (PivotAlign_3(Ema125_0,10*Point) == true))
         
         if (Low[1] -15*Point < Ema125_1)
         if (MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_BID) > Ema125_0)
            {
            return(true);
            }
         }
and
                if(Buyticket2_4 == 0)
                {
                  if((PivotAlign_1(Ema100_0,10*Point))
                  || (PivotAlign_2(Ema100_0,10*Point))
                  || (PivotAlign_3(Ema100_0,10*Point)))
                  {
                    if (Low[1] -15*Point < Ema100_1)
                      if (MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_BID) > Ema100_0)
                        return(true);
                    
                  }
                  else
                  if((PivotAlign_1(Ema125_0,10*Point))
                  || (PivotAlign_2(Ema125_0,10*Point))
                  || (PivotAlign_3(Ema125_0,10*Point)))
                  {
                    if (Low[1] -15*Point < Ema125_1)
                      if (MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_BID) > Ema125_0)
                        return(true);
                  }
                }
 

The 'else' is about the second 'if' vs. the fourth and short writing for checking boolean functions?

I assumed he wants the 'else' on the last 'if', but it really makes more sense ema100 or ema125, not half of both.



P.S.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=poz6W0znOfk

 

Thanks guys for all your comments! Gives me a lot to go through but it is good to know the problem is with my code and not the system, so eventually I can figure it out.

Thanks!

 
kypa:

The 'else' is about the second 'if' vs. the fourth and short writing for checking boolean functions?

I assumed he wants the 'else' on the last 'if', but it really makes more sense ema100 or ema125, not half of both.



P.S.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=poz6W0znOfk

Loved the video! I switched most of the if's to &&'s. There must be a video for and

New comment