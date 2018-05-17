MT4 Build 1118 - Termination execution thread#
ok Problem solved with Build 1121.... Thank you!.
The broblem is back, even with version 1121!
NZFX: Can someone advise me?This is a user's forum not Metaquotes.
- Can someone please advise where I send a Request for Support to Metaquotes. - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum
- Get in touch with developers using Service Desk! - MQL5 forum
- Report it to the service desk. MQL5.community - User Memo - MQL5 Articles
- Report it to the Service Desk, not us users.
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I am having a problem I haven't seen before. Can someone advise me?
Thank you.