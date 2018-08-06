clear memory of handles indicators

New comment
 

Hi,

I'm working on a multi-currency indicator, that's why in my code I use a loop like this :

for all user selected symbols && all user selected timeframes {

handle[i] = iCustom(symbol,timeframe,...)

}

It works perfectly but... I'm afraid of memory problem if this loop is called several times.

My question is : is there any way to clear all the memory before I call my loop to ensure the first handle will be 1 ?

I know the IndicatorRelease function could destroy an indicator but it needs to know the handle so...


I hope my quetion is clear. If not, let me know if you need aditionnal details :)

Regards,

Erwann.

 
https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/4388
Сравниваем скорость самокэширующихся индикаторов
Сравниваем скорость самокэширующихся индикаторов
  • 2018.03.06
  • Vladimir Karputov
  • www.mql5.com
Предположим, что нам вдруг наскучил классический MQL5-доступ к индикаторам и захотелось сравнить скорость доступа в сравнении с альтернативными вариантами. Например, сравним его с доступом к индикаторам в стиле MQL4 без кэширования и с кэшированием. Идеи с доступом в MQL4-стиле были взяты из статьи LifeHack для трейдера: готовим фастфуд из...
 

Hi,

may I ask whether you were able to solve the issue?

I don't speak russian, and the code is a bit long for what you asked for. But I currently try to achieve the same, as it seems that handles aren't completely destroyed after a tester is stopped out.


Thanks in advance

 
Clock:

Hi,

may I ask whether you were able to solve the issue?

I don't speak russian, and the code is a bit long for what you asked for. But I currently try to achieve the same, as it seems that handles aren't completely destroyed after a tester is stopped out.


Thanks in advance

Use Freelance service.
And if it is related to the translation (of the indicator) so use Freelance as well - 


New comment