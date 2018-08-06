clear memory of handles indicators
https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/4388
Сравниваем скорость самокэширующихся индикаторов
- 2018.03.06
- Vladimir Karputov
- www.mql5.com
Предположим, что нам вдруг наскучил классический MQL5-доступ к индикаторам и захотелось сравнить скорость доступа в сравнении с альтернативными вариантами. Например, сравним его с доступом к индикаторам в стиле MQL4 без кэширования и с кэшированием. Идеи с доступом в MQL4-стиле были взяты из статьи LifeHack для трейдера: готовим фастфуд из...
Hi,
may I ask whether you were able to solve the issue?
I don't speak russian, and the code is a bit long for what you asked for. But I currently try to achieve the same, as it seems that handles aren't completely destroyed after a tester is stopped out.
Thanks in advance
Clock:
Thanks in advance
Hi,
may I ask whether you were able to solve the issue?
I don't speak russian, and the code is a bit long for what you asked for. But I currently try to achieve the same, as it seems that handles aren't completely destroyed after a tester is stopped out.
Thanks in advance
Use Freelance service.
And if it is related to the translation (of the indicator) so use Freelance as well -
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Hi,
I'm working on a multi-currency indicator, that's why in my code I use a loop like this :
for all user selected symbols && all user selected timeframes {
handle[i] = iCustom(symbol,timeframe,...)
}
It works perfectly but... I'm afraid of memory problem if this loop is called several times.
My question is : is there any way to clear all the memory before I call my loop to ensure the first handle will be 1 ?
I know the IndicatorRelease function could destroy an indicator but it needs to know the handle so...
I hope my quetion is clear. If not, let me know if you need aditionnal details :)
Regards,
Erwann.