How to change the data folder in MT5?

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Hello I would like to know how I could change the location of the "Data Folder" in MT5 to another one I want.

With "Data Folder" I mean the folder opened when you do:

"File / Open Data Folder"


Thanks in advance, Cyberglassed.

 
cyberglassed:

Hello I would like to know how I could change the location of the "Data Folder" in MT5 to another one I want.

With "Data Folder" I mean the folder opened when you do:

"File / Open Data Folder"


Thanks in advance, Cyberglassed.

You can't really change it. You can either run MT5 in main mode or in portable mode. In portable mode the data folder is a sub-directory of the install directory, see you have a way to control where is located your data folder. Not more.
 
angevoyageur:
You can't really change it. You can either run MT5 in main mode or in portable mode. In portable mode the data folder is a sub-directory of the install directory, see you have a way to control where is located your data folder. Not more.

Thank you angevoyageur,

I will use this way,


Regards, Cyberglassed.

 

Hello,

I would like to know how I could change the location of the "Data Folder" in MT4 to another one.

I am using windows 8.1 and /Portable Switch not working !!

Thank you

 
tshimy:

Hello,

I would like to know how I could change the location of the "Data Folder" in MT4 to another one.

I am using windows 8.1 and /Portable Switch not working !!

Thank you

You can't.
 

According to the official MT5 documentation, the /Portable switch should do it:

https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/start_advanced/start


But it doesn't work :(

On my server, drive C is almost full because of the huge MT5 folders. I really need to move them to drive D.

Otherwise my server is in permanent danger of malfunction because the system drive is full with MT5 log files.

Has anyone a solution? On Linux I would use symlinks, but that does not work on windows...

Platform Start - For Advanced Users - MetaTrader 5
Platform Start - For Advanced Users - MetaTrader 5
  • www.metatrader5.com
After installation, a group of programs of the trading platform is added to the Start menu, and the program shortcut is created on the desktop. Use them to run the platform. Two copies of the platform cannot run from the same directory. If you need to run multiple copies at the same time, install the appropriate number of programs in different...
 
Data folder and use of portable mode - the thread
 
forexfab:

According to the official MT5 documentation, the /Portable switch should do it:

https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/start_advanced/start


But it doesn't work :(

On my server, drive C is almost full because of the huge MT5 folders. I really need to move them to drive D.

Otherwise my server is in permanent danger of malfunction because the system drive is full with MT5 log files.

Has anyone a solution? On Linux I would use symlinks, but that does not work on windows...

I found some decision on rus part of the forum (they are talking about the forder namely bases: Open Data Folder - and you will see this bases folder):


Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

The bases folder eats up a lot of space on ssd

Yuriy Asaulenko 2019.04.07 14:33

1. Create bases folder in a convenient place on any disk in any folder and transfer the contents of the native bases there.

2. Delete or rename (because you can delete later) native bases folder.

3. Instead of the native bases folder, paste the link to our newly created bases folder.

That's all. It works. All files will be saved in a new folder.

...

some tried to use this instruction above - 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

The bases folder eats up a lot of space on ssd

SpinningSlash , 2019.04.07 14:53

Thanks, it works. It was necessary only to deal with admin's/folder's rights, but in the end everything turned out

 

Please be careful with this.

It has happened to me more then once that i lost all of my work.

Make sure you triple check that you backed up your files before moving on, and then check once more so that you are absolutely sure.

From all the issues i have with MT the file access and storage is the biggest nuisance of them all. 

 
siber sınıflı:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ySaDWRSnu9E

How to Setup "Portable Mode" in MT4 and MT5 - Run Metatrader from a USB stick
How to Setup "Portable Mode" in MT4 and MT5 - Run Metatrader from a USB stick
  • 2018.08.11
  • www.youtube.com
In this video I explain how to run your MT4 or MT5 in portable mode, which has a lot of cool benefits. - Run multiple instances of Metatrader (all accessing ...
 

Hello,

I know this is an old thread, but here how I changed all my MetaTrader 5 folders do another hard drive, using Windows Hard Link:


a) Close all your MetaTraders and copy the directory to the new hard drive, using drag-and-drop, like this:

"C:\Users\YOUR-NAME\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes"  --> "D:\MetaQuotes"


b) rename  "C:\Users\YOUR-NAME\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes" to  "C:\Users\YOUR-NAME\AppData\Roaming\_MetaQuotes" just for a temporary security measure.


c) Run a DOS cmd window as administrator and run this:

mklink /j "C:\Users\YOUR-NAME\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes" "D:\MetaQuotes"


d) Test your MetaTraders and if everything good, delete the  "C:\Users\YOUR-NAME\AppData\Roaming\_MetaQuotes" folder.

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