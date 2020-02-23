Data folder and use of portable mode
'"D:\Program Files\FX Programs\IronFX MetaTrader 4\terminal.exe" /portable' (Space flag)
Thank you so much, Perfect guidance as always, it is done and changed to portable but the main problem still exists. As I choose to open the data folder from the file tab through the mt4 terminal, it still open the primary data folder () not the installation folder. Any idea how to solve this (main) issue ?
The primary data location is : ...\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\AC5CE370FAA134741BC0B29EA181A576
No idea ?! any solution
The main problem is how to change the directory of data folder where the mt4 data are saved so that the installation folder and the data folder become the same. (now the data folder is on Drive C and the installation folder located at the Drive D).
Thanking in advance for your help
Thank you so much, Perfect guidance as always, it is done and changed to portable but the main problem still exists. As I choose to open the data folder from the file tab through the mt4 terminal, it still open the primary data folder () not the installation folder. Any idea how to solve this (main) issue ?
The primary data location is : ...\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\AC5CE370FAA134741BC0B29EA181A576
Because you don't use "portable" correctly.
could you please guide me how can I use it in a correct way so that I can have the data in my installation folder directory?
thanking in advance
could you please guide me how can I use it in a correct way so that I can have the data in my installation folder directory?
thanking in advance
You already get an answer from WHRoeder. Start your terminal with the correct shortcut and you will have the correct data path.
If it doesn't work show a picture of your shortcut.
You already get an answer from WHRoeder. Start your terminal with the correct shortcut and you will have the correct data path.
If it doesn't work show a picture of your shortcut.
@Alain Verleyen and @whroeder1 are really amazing! Alain, you were correct, it was my fault that i didn't do the exact thing that WHRoeder guided on his post.
By the way thank you both for your kindness. the issue is solved properly.
'"D:\Program Files\FX Programs\IronFX MetaTrader 4\terminal.exe" /portable' (Space flag)
what is (space flag)?
The target is the quoted path to the program. A space
character, and the flag beginning with a forward slash. OP had
end quote, backslash. No space, no flag.
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Hi friends,
I'm going to backtest my EA and converted one of my symbol's tickdata into .hst and .fxt and did a test to see how well it is working and I found out that my .hst and .fxt files are saved on the Data folder where is located in a different directory than the installation folder. I searched to find a solution and the only thing I found was to change my mt4 terminal into "portable mode" by right clicking on the shortcut file click on the properties and then adding the /portable to the end of the target box on the shortcut tab on properties window.
Now I'm struggling with this without any success! because it continuously take an error that is shown below:
Now I'd appreciate if anyone could guide me how can I handle this problem.
Or if anyone could show me another solution (other than using the portable mode) regarding having my data (.hst .fxt files) in the installation folder directory rather than the data folder directory.
with my best regards,