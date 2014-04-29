Unable to link real account to real FREE Signal - after typing MQL5 login/pw and clicking OK, NOTHING happens; no problem with DEMO accounts linking

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Hi,

I'm following the step-by step guide to link to a signal, however, I can't make it work.

I'm using 1000 USD Real Account and wish to link it to a real account FREE Signal.

I have no problem with DEMO accounts linking.


After typing MQL5 login and password and clicking OK, what happens is NOTHING (snapshot)

Even if I try to link from MQL5 page, OR from MT4 directly using Signal Tab below, OR, using Tools/Options/Signals and the blue link....


As far as I know, a new Options window should appear with "Enable realtime subscription" choice, but it does not appear.

Anybody out there, any idea please?


Thanks in advance...

Roland

 
LB_1997:

Hi,

I'm following the step-by step guide to link to a signal, however, I can't make it work.

I'm using 1000 USD Real Account and wish to link it to a real account FREE Signal.


After typing MQL5 login and password and clicking OK, what happens is NOTHING (snapshot)

Even if I try to link from MQL5 page, OR from MT4 directly using Signal Tab below, OR, using Tools/Options/Signals and the blue link....


As far as I know, a new Options window should appear with "Enable realtime subscription" choice, but it does not appear.

Anybody out there, any idea please?


Thanks in advance...

Roland

In your terminal click on "tools - öptions - signal"... What do you see there? 
 

I'm having the same problem.

 

When clicking tools-options  there is no signals tab at all.

 

Please advise

 

Thank you 

 
dbobb2112:

I'm having the same problem.

 

When clicking tools-options  there is no signals tab at all.

 

Please advise

 

Thank you 

upgrade your trading platform to latest build or subscribe signals through the trading terminal....
 

me too?  somebody?  btw, using oanda

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