Errors declaring multi dimensional array
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You wrote
#define Size 1000; double array[size];
Which doesn't compile
#define Size 1000; double array[1000; ];
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Hi I'm getting the following errors when declaring a multi dimensional array, And I don't now why, Just started coding with MQL5
Thank you