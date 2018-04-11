Errors declaring multi dimensional array

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Hi I'm getting the following errors when declaring a multi dimensional array, And I don't now why, Just started coding with MQL5



Thank you

 
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  2. You wrote
    #define Size 1000;
double array[size];
    Which doesn't compile
    #define Size 1000;
double array[1000;
];

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