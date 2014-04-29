Big bug on the site!
angevoyageur:Okay ill post another copy in service desk. I post here too so that i can get other peoples opinion to confirm the bug.
Please report this to ServiceDesk, not to the forum. Thank you.
Please report this to ServiceDesk, not to the forum. Thank you.
It confuses downloaders.
This has been fixed thanks service desk for swift response.
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Dear service desk ive discovered this bug. When one goes to source code library and select mt4 products the heading still says source codes for mt5. See image below.