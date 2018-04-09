70% Win EA but with huge amount of charts errors. How to fix it ?
Hello everyone. I'm new here :)
I tested every solution that i found online but nothing worked and the errors are still persisting. I contacted the seller and he assured me that the EA's performance won't be affected by this but I'm still worried about this and need a professional opinion.
902 Mismatched charts errors is creeping me out! How do I fix this ?
Here is the overall performance of the EA.
Edit: I use Alpari broker.
Hello everyone. I'm new here :)
I tested every solution that i found online but nothing worked and the errors are still persisting. I contacted the seller and he assured me that the EA's performance won't be affected by this but I'm still worried about this and need a professional opinion.
902 Mismatched charts errors is creeping me out! How do I fix this ?
Here is the overall performance of the EA.
Edit: I use Alpari broker.
This is a super great EA you have there ! Performing so with a spread @ 30 ain't easy !
Anyway, you could redownload data (I see you're using MT4) from another source.
There's no way to fix the mismatched errors. Backtests are only an approximation. If the EA will perform like this in the real market or not depend on several factors.
Thank you for your response.
Why can't they be fixed ? I understand that these mismatched errors won't affect the performance of the EA in the future ?
The EA doesn't use any of the factors you mentioned as far as I know. It also doesn't make a big loss because it has a stop loss based on account percentage (1% in the backtest).
This is a super great EA you have there ! Performing so with a spread @ 30 ain't easy !
Anyway, you could redownload data (I see you're using MT4) from another source.
Yeah it's great in the backtest. I did redownload the data from the History center in MT4 (alpari broker) but it always makes the same amount of errors 902 mismatched errors which is frustrating because I don't know why and can't risk putting it on real account.
Try tickstory or tick data suite or any of those third party data manager.
You should send your ea mq4 file here if you need help other way no one can help you without observing your source code.
lolololololololol :D
Thank you for your response.
Why can't they be fixed ? I understand that these mismatched errors won't affect the performance of the EA in the future ?
The EA doesn't use any of the factors you mentioned as far as I know. It also doesn't make a big loss because it has a stop loss based on account percentage (1% in the backtest).
He's kidding you, just use fresh datas - you won't need to share your code
Try tickstory or tick data suite or any of those third party data manager.
lolololololololol :D
He's kidding you, just use fresh datas - you won't need to share your code
lol yeah I guess so. Thanks :D
I don't have the code to share. I have only the ex4 file!
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Hello everyone. I'm new here :)
I tested every solution that i found online but nothing worked and the errors are still persisting. I contacted the seller and he assured me that the EA's performance won't be affected by this but I'm still worried about this and need a professional opinion.
902 Mismatched charts errors is creeping me out! How do I fix this ?
Here is the overall performance of the EA.
Edit: I use Alpari broker.