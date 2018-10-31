Something just went wrong! mql5 Signal
The 2 trades appearing in your trading history printscreen, don't correspond with any part of the journal below it.
The 0.85 trade is NZDUSD and the 13.62 trade is GOLD, when the signal provider (in the journal below) never opened a NZDUSD trade or a big trade for GOLD.
So, you probably have things mixed up somehow.
same problem with mt5 platform
synchronization is postponed, processing of trade actions disabled
same problem with mt5 platform
synchronization is postponed, processing of trade actions disabled
Not same problem.
You can open separated thread.
For information (if it is related to the signals) -
-------------------
How to report about possible bug/issue in Signal service (for subscribers):
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/286756#comment_9194483
- 2018.10.30
- www.mql5.com
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi,
This just happened few hours ago, I have subscribed signal on mql5 and normally it only trades 0.8 - 1.25 lots.
Suddenly in a few minutes I have got 13.62 lot! of order that was placed by mql5 signal luckily the trade wasn't in lost but I have to close it manually.
Here is the log :
RO 0 13:38:15.301 Signal '5170200': signal provider performed deal #13268798 buy 17.19 XAUUSD at 1327.77
HN 0 13:38:15.301 Trades '5170200': market buy 0.85 GOLD
IG 2 13:41:15.336 Trades '5170200': failed market buy 0.85 GOLD [Request timeout]
QP 0 13:41:15.339 Trades '5170200': market buy 0.85 GOLD
II 2 13:44:15.498 Trades '5170200': failed market buy 0.85 GOLD [Request timeout]
NQ 2 13:44:15.522 Signal '5170200': trade request failed [market buy 0.85 GOLD], 'O1372611' synchronization terminated
NS 2 13:44:15.522 Signal '5170200': failed to copy deal #13268798 buy 17.19 XAUUSD at 1327.77
GR 0 13:44:15.525 Signal '5170200': connecting to signal server
HF 1 13:44:17.076 Signal '5170200': different specification of symbol XAUUSD, signal provider has maximal volume 100.00, subscriber has 50.00
KI 1 13:44:17.076 Signal '5170200': symbol XTIUSD not found
FS 0 13:44:17.076 Signal '5170200': signal provider has balance 873 411.20 USD, leverage 1:100; subscriber has balance 50 769.96 USD, leverage 1:500
DN 0 13:44:17.088 Signal '5170200': percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 5%
OM 0 13:44:17.088 Signal '5170200': signal provider has position [#250836 buy 42.99 AUDUSD 0.76862]
JO 0 13:44:17.088 Signal '5170200': signal provider has position [#251953 buy 17.19 XTIUSD 63.38]
JS 0 13:44:17.088 Signal '5170200': signal provider has position [#252039 buy 17.19 XAUUSD 1327.77]
DE 2 13:44:17.088 Signal '5170200': position XTIUSD skipped as no symbol found
DR 0 13:44:17.088 Signal '5170200': copy position [#252039 buy 17.19 XAUUSD 1327.77]
KS 0 13:44:17.136 Signal '5170200': symbol XAUUSD mapped to GOLD
KG 0 13:44:17.136 Trades '5170200': market buy 0.85 GOLD
GL 2 13:47:17.174 Trades '5170200': failed market buy 0.85 GOLD [Request timeout]
CI 0 13:47:17.243 Trades '5170200': market buy 0.85 GOLD
QP 0 13:48:29.256 Signal '5170200': connecting to signal server
IF 3 13:48:45.613 NetDispatcher thread timeout reached possible deadlock [15]
QP 2 13:50:17.242 Trades '5170200': failed market buy 0.85 GOLD [Request timeout]
RH 2 13:50:17.242 Signal '5170200': trade request failed [market buy 0.85 GOLD], 'O1372611' synchronization terminated
OD 2 13:50:17.242 Signal '5170200': synchronization terminated, cannot copy position [#252039 buy 17.19 XAUUSD 1327.77]
QD 2 13:50:17.242 Signal '5170200': synchronization is postponed, processing of trade actions disabled
RE 1 13:50:18.472 Signal '5170200': different specification of symbol XAUUSD, signal provider has maximal volume 100.00, subscriber has 50.00
EF 1 13:50:18.472 Signal '5170200': symbol XTIUSD not found
KL 0 13:50:18.472 Signal '5170200': signal provider has balance 874 314.53 USD, leverage 1:100; subscriber has balance 50 769.96 USD, leverage 1:500
RO 0 13:50:18.477 Signal '5170200': percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 5%
EJ 0 13:50:18.477 Signal '5170200': signal provider has position [#250836 buy 42.99 AUDUSD 0.76862]
LN 0 13:50:18.477 Signal '5170200': signal provider has position [#251953 buy 17.19 XTIUSD 63.38]
LQ 0 13:50:18.477 Signal '5170200': signal provider has position [#252039 buy 8.60 XAUUSD 1327.77]
DF 2 13:50:18.477 Signal '5170200': position XTIUSD skipped as no symbol found
DF 0 13:50:18.477 Signal '5170200': copy position [#252039 buy 8.60 XAUUSD 1327.77]
IR 0 13:50:18.477 Signal '5170200': symbol XAUUSD mapped to GOLD
GF 0 13:50:18.477 Trades '5170200': market buy 0.43 GOLD
CM 0 13:51:04.320 Trades '5170200': deal #10360255 buy 0.85 GOLD at 1327.66 done (based on order #17546373)
PM 2 13:53:18.489 Trades '5170200': failed market buy 0.43 GOLD [Request timeout]
FG 0 13:53:18.491 Trades '5170200': market buy 0.43 GOLD
IR 0 13:53:28.822 Signal '5170200': connecting to signal server
FD 3 13:53:44.783 NetDispatcher thread timeout reached possible deadlock [15]
IL 0 13:53:48.052 Trades '5170200': deal #10360317 buy 0.85 GOLD at 1327.23 done (based on order #17546438)
MN 0 13:56:13.787 Trades '5170200': deal #10360367 buy 0.85 GOLD at 1327.02 done (based on order #17546485)
LJ 2 13:56:18.512 Trades '5170200': failed market buy 0.43 GOLD [Request timeout]
GF 2 13:56:18.512 Signal '5170200': trade request failed [market buy 0.43 GOLD], 'O1372611' synchronization terminated
OI 2 13:56:18.513 Signal '5170200': synchronization terminated, cannot copy position [#252039 buy 8.60 XAUUSD 1327.77]
ON 2 13:56:18.513 Signal '5170200': synchronization is postponed, processing of trade actions disabled
IS 1 13:56:19.799 Signal '5170200': different specification of symbol XAUUSD, signal provider has maximal volume 100.00, subscriber has 50.00
GL 1 13:56:19.800 Signal '5170200': symbol XTIUSD not found
QE 0 13:56:19.800 Signal '5170200': signal provider has balance 874 314.53 USD, leverage 1:100; subscriber has balance 50 769.96 USD, leverage 1:500
RP 0 13:56:19.803 Signal '5170200': percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 5%
EP 0 13:56:19.803 Signal '5170200': signal provider has position [#250836 buy 42.99 AUDUSD 0.76862]
LD 0 13:56:19.803 Signal '5170200': signal provider has position [#251953 buy 17.19 XTIUSD 63.38]
PG 0 13:56:19.803 Signal '5170200': position [#17546373 buy 2.55 GOLD 1327.30333] does not exist on signal provider account, trying to close
FG 0 13:56:19.843 Trades '5170200': market sell 2.55 GOLD
PS 0 13:57:49.769 Trades '5170200': deal #10360458 buy 0.85 GOLD at 1329.61 done (based on order #17546583)
GQ 0 13:58:29.439 Signal '5170200': connecting to signal server
PG 3 13:58:45.626 NetDispatcher thread timeout reached possible deadlock [15]
JN 2 13:59:19.966 Trades '5170200': failed market sell 2.55 GOLD [Request timeout]
ED 0 13:59:19.966 Trades '5170200': market sell 2.55 GOLD
QQ 0 13:59:42.039 Trades '5170200': deal #10360549 buy 0.43 GOLD at 1329.12 done (based on order #17546683)
JL 0 14:01:52.603 Trades '5170200': deal #10360592 buy 0.43 GOLD at 1328.80 done (based on order #17546745)
GS 2 14:02:19.959 Trades '5170200': failed market sell 2.55 GOLD [Request timeout]
JK 2 14:02:19.959 Signal '5170200': trade request failed [market sell 2.55 GOLD], 'O1372611' synchronization terminated
LG 2 14:02:19.959 Signal '5170200': synchronization terminated, cannot close position [#17546373 buy 2.55 GOLD 1327.30333]
LK 2 14:02:19.959 Signal '5170200': synchronization is postponed, processing of trade actions disabled
QP 1 14:02:21.507 Signal '5170200': different specification of symbol XAUUSD, signal provider has maximal volume 100.00, subscriber has 50.00
FK 1 14:02:21.507 Signal '5170200': symbol XTIUSD not found
RP 0 14:02:21.507 Signal '5170200': signal provider has balance 881 022.59 USD, leverage 1:100; subscriber has balance 50 769.96 USD, leverage 1:500
PS 0 14:02:21.589 Signal '5170200': percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 5%
CO 0 14:02:21.589 Signal '5170200': signal provider has position [#250836 buy 42.99 AUDUSD 0.76862]
IN 0 14:02:21.589 Signal '5170200': position [#17546373 buy 4.26 GOLD 1328.09803] does not exist on signal provider account, trying to close
LQ 0 14:02:21.589 Trades '5170200': market sell 4.26 GOLD
NH 0 14:03:29.787 Signal '5170200': connecting to signal server
FN 3 14:03:45.577 NetDispatcher thread timeout reached possible deadlock [15]
IE 0 14:03:55.191 Trades '5170200': deal #10360625 sell 2.55 GOLD at 1328.04 done (based on order #17546778)
DH 2 14:05:21.774 Trades '5170200': failed market sell 4.26 GOLD [Request timeout]
PO 0 14:05:21.841 Trades '5170200': market sell 4.26 GOLD
KD 0 14:06:42.488 Trades '5170200': deal #10360669 sell 2.55 GOLD at 1327.07 done (based on order #17546839)
IH 2 14:08:21.899 Trades '5170200': failed market sell 4.26 GOLD [Request timeout]
HM 2 14:08:21.899 Signal '5170200': trade request failed [market sell 4.26 GOLD], 'O1372611' synchronization terminated
IQ 2 14:08:21.899 Signal '5170200': synchronization terminated, cannot close position [#17546373 buy 4.26 GOLD 1328.09803]
LR 2 14:08:21.899 Signal '5170200': synchronization is postponed, processing of trade actions disabled
PO 1 14:08:23.207 Signal '5170200': different specification of symbol XAUUSD, signal provider has maximal volume 100.00, subscriber has 50.00
RP 1 14:08:23.208 Signal '5170200': symbol XTIUSD not found
NJ 0 14:08:23.208 Signal '5170200': signal provider has balance 881 022.59 USD, leverage 1:100; subscriber has balance 50 579.37 USD, leverage 1:500
JD 0 14:08:23.211 Signal '5170200': percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 5%
ED 0 14:08:23.211 Signal '5170200': signal provider has position [#250836 buy 42.99 AUDUSD 0.76862]
JK 0 14:08:23.211 Signal '5170200': position [#17546839 sell 0.84 GOLD 1327.07] does not exist on signal provider account, trying to close
MI 0 14:08:23.218 Trades '5170200': market buy 0.84 GOLD
ML 0 14:08:44.490 Trades '5170200': deal #10360740 sell 4.26 GOLD at 1326.92 done (based on order #17546910)
PQ 0 14:09:11.732 Trades '5170200': deal #10360768 sell 4.26 GOLD at 1326.38 done (based on order #17546939)
PH 0 14:09:31.694 Trades '5170200': accepted market buy 0.84 GOLD
NP 0 14:09:31.781 Trades '5170200': deal #10360843 buy 0.84 GOLD at 1326.12 done (based on order #17547017)
KM 0 14:09:32.091 Trades '5170200': order #17547017 buy 0.84 / 0.84 GOLD at 1326.12 done in 68883.288 ms
DP 0 14:09:32.095 Signal '5170200': position [#17546839 sell 0.84 GOLD 1327.07] closed successfully
OI 0 14:09:32.095 Signal '5170200': synchronization finished successfully
QD 0 14:09:32.348 Signal '5170200': ping to signal server 252.76 ms, to trade server 254.76 ms
IO 0 14:24:14.739 Trades '5170200': market buy 8.52 GOLD, close #17546839 sell 8.52 GOLD 1326.68769
PP 0 14:24:14.836 Trades '5170200': accepted market buy 8.52 GOLD, close #17546839 sell 8.52 GOLD 1326.68769
CH 0 14:24:14.842 Trades '5170200': deal #10361171 buy 8.52 GOLD at 1325.74 done (based on order #17547365)
ND 0 14:24:14.875 Trades '5170200': order #17547365 buy 8.52 / 8.52 GOLD at 1325.74 done in 135.704 ms
IJ 0 14:28:29.534 Signal '5170200': connecting to signal server
PN 1 14:28:30.652 Signal '5170200': different specification of symbol XAUUSD, signal provider has maximal volume 100.00, subscriber has 50.00
CQ 1 14:28:30.652 Signal '5170200': symbol XTIUSD not found
HK 0 14:28:30.653 Signal '5170200': signal provider has balance 881 022.59 USD, leverage 1:100; subscriber has balance 51 434.49 USD, leverage 1:500
FF 0 14:28:30.659 Signal '5170200': percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 5%
QE 0 14:28:30.659 Signal '5170200': signal provider has position [#250836 buy 42.99 AUDUSD 0.76862]
HJ 0 14:28:30.659 Signal '5170200': synchronization finished successfully
Can anyone tell me what just happened?
Thank You