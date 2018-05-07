Where is the "what's new" for version 1795? - page 2
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I think this is the new list of changes. You should wait for the version updates here
Maybe Alain can attach this link to the forum
Yeah, there was a thread with all new builds information.
From build 1525, they are creating a new topic for each new build, as someone said more the time advance, "more it's worst" I have to update the main thread myself.
Anyway, it's updated now (up to build 1755).
Great!
The service desk's reply was to "wait till the changes are posted on the forum"...
Version 1775 is already some weeks old, now there's already 1795.
The "list of all changes" thread died last june.
Not sure, if we will ever learn what changed :(
There is no announcement for 1795 as it's a beta (Sergey gave the link).
Always the same issue, if you are connected to Metaquotes-Demo account, you become automatically a beta-tester. Don't expect any list before the new release.
Please bear with me - I am a brand new want-to-be-user. I'm not sure if this is the right place, but I didn't see anywhere better...
I have just downloaded the MT5 platform build 1758, and it won't even start on my Windows 10 preview build system as per the comments on this thread.
I have my demo trading account setup with a broker and I am keen to get started - alas, the software won't even start! :(
As far as I can tell, I need the new beta build 1795.
So my question is, where can I download this build, as there is no auto-update for my version, as it won't even start (and the standard download is 1758)?
I must say, after all the research I've done to get to this point, I'm disappointed to get this experience before I even start.
Hoping for a better experience from here on in.
Thanks for your help.
Please bear with me - I am a brand new want-to-be-user. I'm not sure if this is the right place, but I didn't see anywhere better...
I have just downloaded the MT5 platform build 1758, and it won't even start on my Windows 10 preview build system as per the comments on this thread.
I have my demo trading account setup with a broker and I am keen to get started - alas, the software won't even start! :(
As far as I can tell, I need the new beta build 1795.
So my question is, where can I download this build, as there is no auto-update for my version, as it won't even start (and the standard download is 1758)?
I must say, after all the research I've done to get to this point, I'm disappointed to get this experience before I even start.
Hoping for a better experience from here on in.
Thanks for your help.
It is a problem. How can you update if it does not start.
I was lucky because I have a notebook running only Windows releases not inside preview. I installed there, updated to 1795 using any Metaquotes demo account and finally just copied the 5 files (terminal64.exe, metatester64.exe, etc) over my 1755 install.
That is the fastest way to get it working at the moment.
MCP
There is no announcement for 1795 as it's a beta (Sergey gave the link).
Always the same issue, if you are connected to Metaquotes-Demo account, you become automatically a beta-tester. Don't expect any list before the new release.
Thanks for that comment.
I wasn't really aware of this, as usually, couple of days after my MT5 updated, there was an official update and so I got the info I needed.
Now I don't really see what's the point of being "beta-tester" if I cannot give any feedback.
At least I can assume my real EA-accounts still work as before. Unfortunately, I cannot test any new strategies (as I find Metaquotes' dataset to be the biggest).