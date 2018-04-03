Need help regarding adding protection to my EA

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Hi, everything is OK about my EA. However whenever i put this protection code to my ea. It stopped using TP & SL!!

I have tried to use account verification code... please take a look below

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Waelmore I
//|
//|    Created by Black Obsidian
//|    Created at Mon Jan 01 05:47:00 GMT 2018
//|                                                          
//|    Tested on EURUSD_fhdb, H4, 01.01.2005 - 31.12.2017
//|    Spread: 2.5, Slippage: 0.0, Min distance of stop from price: 5.0
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright ""
#property link      ""
#property version   "1.0"

const string allowed_broker = "FXTM FT Global Ltd.";

const long allowed_accounts[] = { 11499765, 11499764 };
                         
int password_status = -1;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
// -- SL/PT Parameters
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
extern string __s2 = "-----  SL/PT Parameters  ----------------------";

// this is the minimum and maximum value for PT & SL used,
// any bigger or smaller value will be capped to this range
extern double MinimumSLPT = 200;
extern double MaximumSLPT = 500;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
// -- Money Management Parameters
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
extern string __s6 = "-----  Money Management Parameters  -----------";
extern bool UseMoneyManagement = false;
extern double Lots = 0.1;
extern int LotsDecimals = 2;
extern double RiskInPercent = 2.0;
extern double MaximumLots = 0.5;
extern bool UseFixedMoney = false;
extern double RiskInMoney = 100.0;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
// -- Trading Logic Settings
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
extern string __s7 = "-----  Trading Logic Settings  ----------------";
extern int MaxTradesPerDay = 0; // 0 means unlimited
extern bool ReplacePendingOrders = true;
extern bool LimitSignalsToRange = false;
extern string TimeRangeFrom = "08:00";
extern string TimeRangeTo = "16:00";
extern bool ExitAtEndOfRange = false;
extern bool ExitAtEndOfDay = false;
extern string ExitTimeEOD = "00:00";
extern bool ExitOnFriday = false;
extern string ExitTimeOnFriday = "00:00";

extern bool TradeLong = true;
extern bool TradeShort = true;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
// -- Trading Date Parameters
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
extern string __s8 = "-----  Trading Date Parameters  ---------------";
extern bool TradeSunday = true;
extern bool TradeMonday = true;
extern bool TradeTuesday = true;
extern bool TradeWednesday = true;
extern bool TradeThursday = true;
extern bool TradeFriday = true;
extern bool TradeSaturday = true;


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
// -- Other Parameters
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
extern string __s9 = "-----  Other Parameters  ----------------------";
extern int MaxSlippage = 3;
extern string CustomComment = "Waelmore I";
extern int MagicNumber = 12345;
extern bool EmailNotificationOnTrade = false;
extern bool DisplayInfoPanel = true;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
// -- Other Hidden Parameters
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int MinDistanceOfStopFromPrice = 5.0;
double gPointPow = 0;
double gPointCoef = 0;
double gbSpread = 2.5;
double brokerStopDifference = 0;
string eaStopDifference = "";
double eaStopDifferenceNumber = 0;
int lastHistoryPosChecked = 0;
int lastHistoryPosCheckedNT = 0;
string currentTime = "";
string lastTime = "";
bool tradingRangeReverted = false;
string sqLastPeriod;
bool sqIsBarOpen;
int LabelCorner = 1;
int OffsetHorizontal = 5;
int OffsetVertical = 20;
color LabelColor = White;
int lastDeletedOrderTicket = -1;
bool rettmp;

/**
 * add your own parameters that will be included in every EA
 * into file /code/CustomParametersMT4.mq4
 */
//extern bool TradeOnHour1 = true;


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
// -- Functions
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int start() {

   drawStats();
   
   if(!customStart()) return(0);

   if(manageTrades()) {
      // we are within trading range hours (if set)
   
      //-------------------------------------------
      // ENTRY RULES

      // LONG: (Open(2) < Close(11))
      if(TradeLong) {
         bool LongEntryCondition = (Open[2] < Close[11]);
         if(LongEntryCondition == true) {
            openPosition(1);
         }
      }
   
      // SHORT: (Open(2) > Close(11))
      if(TradeShort) {
         bool ShortEntryCondition = (Open[2] > Close[11]);
         if(ShortEntryCondition == true) {
            openPosition(-1);
         }
      }
   }
   
   if(getMarketPosition() != 0) {
      manageStop();
   }

   return(0);
}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int init() {

{

//---

   string broker = AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_COMPANY);

   long account = AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LOGIN);

   printf("The name of the broker = %s", broker);

   printf("Account number =  %d", account);

   if (broker == allowed_broker) 

      for (int i=0; i<ArraySize(allowed_accounts); i++)

       if (account == allowed_accounts[i]) { 

         password_status = 1;

         Print("EA account verified");

         break;

       }

   if (password_status == -1) Print("EA is not allowed to run on this account."); 

//---

   return(0);

  }

   Log("--------------------------------------------------------");
   Log("Starting the EA");

   double realDigits;
   if(Digits < 2) {
      realDigits = 0;
   } else if (Digits < 4) {
      realDigits = 2;
   } else {
      realDigits = 4;
   }

   gPointPow = MathPow(10, realDigits);
   gPointCoef = 1/gPointPow;
                                                     
   double brokerStopDifferenceNumber = MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_STOPLEVEL)/MathPow(10, Digits);
   brokerStopDifference = gPointPow*brokerStopDifferenceNumber;

   eaStopDifferenceNumber = MinDistanceOfStopFromPrice/gPointPow;

   eaStopDifference = DoubleToStr(MinDistanceOfStopFromPrice, 2);
   Log("Broker Stop Difference: ",DoubleToStr(brokerStopDifference, 2),", EA Stop Difference: ",eaStopDifference);

   if(DoubleToStr(brokerStopDifference, 2) != eaStopDifference) {
      Log("WARNING! EA Stop Difference is different from real Broker Stop Difference, the backtest results in MT4 could be different from results of Genetic Builder!");
      
      if(eaStopDifferenceNumber < brokerStopDifferenceNumber) {
         eaStopDifferenceNumber = brokerStopDifferenceNumber;
      }      
   }

   string brokerSpread = DoubleToStr((Ask - Bid)*gPointPow, 2);
   string strGbSpread = DoubleToStr(gbSpread, 2);
   Log("Broker spread: ",brokerSpread,", Genetic Builder test spread: ",strGbSpread);

   if(strGbSpread != brokerSpread) {
      Log("WARNING! Real Broker spread is different from spread used in Genetic Builder, the backtest results in MT4 could be different from results of Genetic Builder!");
   }

   if(TimeStringToDateTime(TimeRangeTo) < TimeStringToDateTime(TimeRangeFrom)) {
      tradingRangeReverted = true;
      Log("Trading range s reverted, from: ", TimeRangeFrom," to ", TimeRangeTo);
   } else {
      tradingRangeReverted = false;
   }

If I remove these account verification codes then EA start to use TP & SL again! Don't get it!

 
Arif Chowdhury:

Hi, everything is OK about my EA. However whenever i put this protection code to my ea. It stopped using TP & SL!!

I have tried to use account verification code... please take a look below

If I remove these account verification codes then EA start to use TP & SL again! Don't get it!

Brackets. You guys wanna write code like gurus without being.

   string broker = AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_COMPANY);

   long account = AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LOGIN);

   printf("The name of the broker = %s", broker);

   printf("Account number =  %d", account);

   if (broker == allowed_broker) {

      for (int i=0; i<ArraySize(allowed_accounts); i++) {

       if (account == allowed_accounts[i]) { 

         password_status = 1;

         Print("EA account verified");

         break;

       }
}
   if (password_status == -1) Print("EA is not allowed to run on this account."); 
}
 
Icham Aidibe:

Brackets. You guys wanna write code like gurus without being.

Thanks a lot bro... however, still have the same problem... not using any SL & TP!!!

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Stappleton I
//|
//|    Created by Black Obsidian
//|    Created at Mon Jan 01 05:47:00 GMT 2018
//|                                                          
//|    Tested on EURUSD_fhdb, H4, 01.01.2005 - 31.12.2017
//|    Spread: 2.5, Slippage: 0.0, Min distance of stop from price: 5.0
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright ""
#property link      ""
#property version   "1.0"

const string allowed_broker = "FXTM FT Global Ltd.";

const long allowed_accounts[] = { 11499765, 11499764 };
                         
int password_status = -1;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
// -- SL/PT Parameters
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
extern string __s2 = "-----  SL/PT Parameters  ----------------------";

// this is the minimum and maximum value for PT & SL used,
// any bigger or smaller value will be capped to this range
extern double MinimumSLPT = 200;
extern double MaximumSLPT = 500;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
// -- Money Management Parameters
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
extern string __s6 = "-----  Money Management Parameters  -----------";
extern bool UseMoneyManagement = false;
extern double Lots = 0.1;
extern int LotsDecimals = 2;
extern double RiskInPercent = 2.0;
extern double MaximumLots = 0.5;
extern bool UseFixedMoney = false;
extern double RiskInMoney = 100.0;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
// -- Trading Logic Settings
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
extern string __s7 = "-----  Trading Logic Settings  ----------------";
extern int MaxTradesPerDay = 0; // 0 means unlimited
extern bool LimitSignalsToRange = false;
extern string TimeRangeFrom = "08:00";
extern string TimeRangeTo = "16:00";
extern bool ExitAtEndOfRange = false;
extern bool ExitAtEndOfDay = false;
extern string ExitTimeEOD = "00:00";
extern bool ExitOnFriday = false;
extern string ExitTimeOnFriday = "00:00";

extern bool TradeLong = true;
extern bool TradeShort = true;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
// -- Trading Date Parameters
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
extern string __s8 = "-----  Trading Date Parameters  ---------------";
extern bool TradeSunday = true;
extern bool TradeMonday = true;
extern bool TradeTuesday = true;
extern bool TradeWednesday = true;
extern bool TradeThursday = true;
extern bool TradeFriday = true;
extern bool TradeSaturday = true;


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
// -- Other Parameters
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
extern string __s9 = "-----  Other Parameters  ----------------------";
extern int MaxSlippage = 3;
extern string CustomComment = "Stappleton I";
extern int MagicNumber = 12345;
extern bool EmailNotificationOnTrade = false;
extern bool DisplayInfoPanel = true;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
// -- Other Hidden Parameters
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int MinDistanceOfStopFromPrice = 5.0;
double gPointPow = 0;
double gPointCoef = 0;
double gbSpread = 2.5;
double brokerStopDifference = 0;
string eaStopDifference = "";
double eaStopDifferenceNumber = 0;
int lastHistoryPosChecked = 0;
int lastHistoryPosCheckedNT = 0;
string currentTime = "";
string lastTime = "";
bool tradingRangeReverted = false;
string sqLastPeriod;
bool sqIsBarOpen;
int LabelCorner = 1;
int OffsetHorizontal = 5;
int OffsetVertical = 20;
color LabelColor = White;
int lastDeletedOrderTicket = -1;
bool rettmp;
bool ReplacePendingOrders = false;

/**
 * add your own parameters that will be included in every EA
 * into file /code/CustomParametersMT4.mq4
 */
//extern bool TradeOnHour1 = true;


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
// -- Functions
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int start() {

   drawStats();
   
   if(!customStart()) return(0);

   if(manageTrades()) {
      // we are within trading range hours (if set)
   
      //-------------------------------------------
      // ENTRY RULES

      // LONG: (WMA(67) Crosses Above SMA(11))
      if(TradeLong) {
         bool LongEntryCondition = ((iMA(NULL, 0, 67, 0, MODE_LWMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 2) < iMA(NULL, 0, 11, 0, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 2)) && (iMA(NULL, 0, 67, 0, MODE_LWMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 1) > iMA(NULL, 0, 11, 0, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 1)));
         if(LongEntryCondition == true) {
            openPosition(1);
         }
      }
   
      // SHORT: (WMA(67) Crosses Below SMA(11))
      if(TradeShort) {
         bool ShortEntryCondition = ((iMA(NULL, 0, 67, 0, MODE_LWMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 2) > iMA(NULL, 0, 11, 0, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 2)) && (iMA(NULL, 0, 67, 0, MODE_LWMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 1) < iMA(NULL, 0, 11, 0, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 1)));
         if(ShortEntryCondition == true) {
            openPosition(-1);
         }
      }
   }
   
   if(getMarketPosition() != 0) {
      manageStop();
   }

   return(0);
}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int init() {

{

//---

   string broker = AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_COMPANY);

   long account = AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LOGIN);

   printf("The name of the broker = %s", broker);

   printf("Account number =  %d", account);

   if (broker == allowed_broker) {

      for (int i=0; i<ArraySize(allowed_accounts); i++) {

       if (account == allowed_accounts[i]) { 

         password_status = 1;

         Print("EA account verified");

         break;

       }
  }
   if (password_status == -1) Print("EA is not allowed to run on this account."); 
  }
//---

   return(0);

  }

   Log("--------------------------------------------------------");
   Log("Starting the EA");

   double realDigits;
   if(Digits < 2) {
      realDigits = 0;
   } else if (Digits < 4) {
      realDigits = 2;
   } else {
      realDigits = 4;
   }

   gPointPow = MathPow(10, realDigits);
   gPointCoef = 1/gPointPow;
                                                     
   double brokerStopDifferenceNumber = MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_STOPLEVEL)/MathPow(10, Digits);
   brokerStopDifference = gPointPow*brokerStopDifferenceNumber;

   eaStopDifferenceNumber = MinDistanceOfStopFromPrice/gPointPow;

   eaStopDifference = DoubleToStr(MinDistanceOfStopFromPrice, 2);
   Log("Broker Stop Difference: ",DoubleToStr(brokerStopDifference, 2),", EA Stop Difference: ",eaStopDifference);

   if(DoubleToStr(brokerStopDifference, 2) != eaStopDifference) {
      Log("WARNING! EA Stop Difference is different from real Broker Stop Difference, the backtest results in MT4 could be different from results of Genetic Builder!");
      
      if(eaStopDifferenceNumber < brokerStopDifferenceNumber) {
         eaStopDifferenceNumber = brokerStopDifferenceNumber;
      }      
   }

   string brokerSpread = DoubleToStr((Ask - Bid)*gPointPow, 2);
   string strGbSpread = DoubleToStr(gbSpread, 2);
   Log("Broker spread: ",brokerSpread,", Genetic Builder test spread: ",strGbSpread);

   if(strGbSpread != brokerSpread) {
      Log("WARNING! Real Broker spread is different from spread used in Genetic Builder, the backtest results in MT4 could be different from results of Genetic Builder!");
   }

   if(TimeStringToDateTime(TimeRangeTo) < TimeStringToDateTime(TimeRangeFrom)) {
      tradingRangeReverted = true;
      Log("Trading range s reverted, from: ", TimeRangeFrom," to ", TimeRangeTo);
   } else {
      tradingRangeReverted = false;
   }
 

& need another help... I tried to use "time limit" however, it even worse than before!! EA stopped trading all together!! NEED HELP

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Stappleton I
//|
//|    Created by Black Obsidian
//|    Created at Mon Jan 01 05:47:00 GMT 2018
//|                                                          
//|    Tested on EURUSD_fhdb, H4, 01.01.2005 - 31.12.2017
//|    Spread: 2.5, Slippage: 0.0, Min distance of stop from price: 5.0
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright ""
#property link      ""
#property version   "1.0"

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
// -- SL/PT Parameters
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
extern string __s2 = "-----  SL/PT Parameters  ----------------------";

// this is the minimum and maximum value for PT & SL used,
// any bigger or smaller value will be capped to this range
extern double MinimumSLPT = 200;
extern double MaximumSLPT = 500;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
// -- Money Management Parameters
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
extern string __s6 = "-----  Money Management Parameters  -----------";
extern bool UseMoneyManagement = false;
extern double Lots = 0.1;
extern int LotsDecimals = 2;
extern double RiskInPercent = 2.0;
extern double MaximumLots = 0.5;
extern bool UseFixedMoney = false;
extern double RiskInMoney = 100.0;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
// -- Trading Logic Settings
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
extern string __s7 = "-----  Trading Logic Settings  ----------------";
extern int MaxTradesPerDay = 0; // 0 means unlimited
extern bool LimitSignalsToRange = false;
extern string TimeRangeFrom = "08:00";
extern string TimeRangeTo = "16:00";
extern bool ExitAtEndOfRange = false;
extern bool ExitAtEndOfDay = false;
extern string ExitTimeEOD = "00:00";
extern bool ExitOnFriday = false;
extern string ExitTimeOnFriday = "00:00";

extern bool TradeLong = true;
extern bool TradeShort = true;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
// -- Trading Date Parameters
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
extern string __s8 = "-----  Trading Date Parameters  ---------------";
extern bool TradeSunday = true;
extern bool TradeMonday = true;
extern bool TradeTuesday = true;
extern bool TradeWednesday = true;
extern bool TradeThursday = true;
extern bool TradeFriday = true;
extern bool TradeSaturday = true;


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
// -- Other Parameters
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
extern string __s9 = "-----  Other Parameters  ----------------------";
extern int MaxSlippage = 3;
extern string CustomComment = "Stappleton I";
extern int MagicNumber = 12345;
extern bool EmailNotificationOnTrade = false;
extern bool DisplayInfoPanel = true;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
// -- Other Hidden Parameters
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int MinDistanceOfStopFromPrice = 5.0;
double gPointPow = 0;
double gPointCoef = 0;
double gbSpread = 2.5;
double brokerStopDifference = 0;
string eaStopDifference = "";
double eaStopDifferenceNumber = 0;
int lastHistoryPosChecked = 0;
int lastHistoryPosCheckedNT = 0;
string currentTime = "";
string lastTime = "";
bool tradingRangeReverted = false;
string sqLastPeriod;
bool sqIsBarOpen;
int LabelCorner = 1;
int OffsetHorizontal = 5;
int OffsetVertical = 20;
color LabelColor = White;
int lastDeletedOrderTicket = -1;
bool rettmp;
bool ReplacePendingOrders = false;

/**
 * add your own parameters that will be included in every EA
 * into file /code/CustomParametersMT4.mq4
 */
//extern bool TradeOnHour1 = true;


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
// -- Functions
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int start() {

{
string expire_date = "2018.15.04"; //<-- hard coded datetime
datetime e_d = StrToTime(expire_date);

if (CurTime() >= e_d)
{
Alert ("The trial version has been expired! Purchase from ");
return(0);
}
// your normal code!
return(0);
}
   drawStats();
   
   if(!customStart()) return(0);

   if(manageTrades()) {
      // we are within trading range hours (if set)
   
      //-------------------------------------------
      // ENTRY RULES

      // LONG: (WMA(67) Crosses Above SMA(11))
      if(TradeLong) {
         bool LongEntryCondition = ((iMA(NULL, 0, 67, 0, MODE_LWMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 2) < iMA(NULL, 0, 11, 0, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 2)) && (iMA(NULL, 0, 67, 0, MODE_LWMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 1) > iMA(NULL, 0, 11, 0, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 1)));
         if(LongEntryCondition == true) {
            openPosition(1);
         }
      }
   
      // SHORT: (WMA(67) Crosses Below SMA(11))
      if(TradeShort) {
         bool ShortEntryCondition = ((iMA(NULL, 0, 67, 0, MODE_LWMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 2) > iMA(NULL, 0, 11, 0, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 2)) && (iMA(NULL, 0, 67, 0, MODE_LWMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 1) < iMA(NULL, 0, 11, 0, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE, 1)));
         if(ShortEntryCondition == true) {
            openPosition(-1);
         }
      }
   }
   
   if(getMarketPosition() != 0) {
      manageStop();
   }

   return(0);
}
 
Arif Chowdhury:

& need another help... I tried to use "time limit" however, it even worse than before!! EA stopped trading all together!! NEED HELP

//--------------------------------------------------------------------
// simple.mq4
// To be used as an example in MQL4 book.
//--------------------------------------------------------------------
int Count=0;                                    // Global variable
//--------------------------------------------------------------------
int init()                                      // Spec. funct. init()
   {
   Alert ("Function init() triggered at start");// Alert
   return;                                      // Exit init()
   }
//--------------------------------------------------------------------
int start()                                     // Spec. funct. start()
   {
   double Price = Bid;                          // Local variable
   Count++;                                     // Tick counter
   Alert("New tick ",Count,"   Price = ",Price);// Alert
   return;                                      // Exit start()
   }
//--------------------------------------------------------------------
int deinit()                                    // Spec. funct. deinit()
   {
   Alert ("Function deinit() triggered at deinitialization");   // Alert
   return;                                      // Exit deinit()
   }
//--------------------------------------------------------------------

Re arrange your code.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int init() {

{

//---

   string broker = AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_COMPANY);

   long account = AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LOGIN);
 
Icham Aidibe:

Re arrange your code.

Please check again. Here i am giving you full source code. I didn't find any error at all. But still EA not using any TP & SL. I need help :(

Files:
Stappleton_I.mq4  70 kb
 
Arif Chowdhury:

Please check again. Here i am giving you full source code. I didn't find any error at all. But still EA not using any TP & SL. I need help :(

I don't have MT4 installed, it won't compile. But for sure that is not good.

int init() 
  {

     {
 
Please go here: https://www.mql5.com/en/job
Trading applications for MetaTrader 5 to order
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4XMACROSS ENTRY 1. SELL When the High is Lower than the Previous High and FMA crosses SMA. 2. BUY When the Low is Higher than the Previous Low and the FMA crosses SMA. EXIT 1. STOP LOSS 2. TRAIL STOP LOSS 3.
 
Yessssss... prob solved!!

I have fixed "time trial" prob :D & now EA does normal trading as usual... & it wasn't becoz of that bracket... it just had to be write down in lower part.. that's all...

2nd mission "Account activation" will see about that ;)

Thanks bro...
 
Arif Chowdhury:
Yessssss... prob solved!!

I have fixed "time trial" prob :D & now EA does normal trading as usual... & it wasn't becoz of that bracket... it just had to be write down in lower part.. that's all...

2nd mission "Account activation" will see about that ;)

Thanks bro...

Duh.

 
Icham Aidibe:

Duh.

Great!!! I am fooled with it... its not solved!... its just showing alert correctly after time expired however, it doesn't stop EA from doing its trade! *sigh* 

have to start again from the scratch!  

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