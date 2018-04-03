Expert Advisor Help - page 2

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tyrenw461:
well reduced i meant lol
if you had not experience till yet in live trading,just remember what i say after 5 years ;D
 
tyrenw461:
guess we'll see about that...looks like your ea needs some work too buddy

You seem to have all the answers, I can't figure out why you bothered start this topic in the first place.

 

experimenting can take you far :) never give up

 

Started forward testing on demo across 7 pairs today and account is up $10.96 in profits using .01 lots (100 pips for the day!) Will update at the end of the week. 

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