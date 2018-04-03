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well reduced i meant lol
guess we'll see about that...looks like your ea needs some work too buddy
You seem to have all the answers, I can't figure out why you bothered start this topic in the first place.
experimenting can take you far :) never give up
Started forward testing on demo across 7 pairs today and account is up $10.96 in profits using .01 lots (100 pips for the day!) Will update at the end of the week.