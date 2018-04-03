Expert Advisor Help

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Hi, I have an expert advisor that I made that is traded on the H4 timeframe. It has a TP of 5 pips with a SL of 50 pips, but it wins pretty consistently added with those few huge loses. I wanted to know if anyone wants to help me eliminate those loses in return for my expert advisor! Maybe help switch up the code or whatever the case may be. I know that this system could be very profitable for the long term once put across mutiple pairs and cutting those losses! Here are a couple of screenshots. (Losses highlighted in blue). Anyone interested will be PM'd.

******update: Tweaked the EA and now results are pretty good. No longer a SL of 50 pips and a trailing stop was added***********



 
lesson no.1 in trading:Losses can never be eliminated ;D
 
tyrenw461:

Hi, I have an expert advisor that I made that is traded on the H4 timeframe. It has a TP of 5 pips with a SL of 50 pips, but it wins pretty consistently added with those few huge loses. I wanted to know if anyone wants to help me eliminate those loses in return for my expert advisor! Maybe help switch up the code or whatever the case may be. I know that this system could be very profitable for the long term once put across mutiple pairs and cutting those losses! Here are a couple of screenshots. (Losses highlighted in blue). Anyone interested will be PM'd.



You will never go far with so bad win/loss ratio.

Fix that first and test your expert with better risk/reward ratios.

 
Indanguang Samrow Panmei:
lesson no.1 in trading:Losses can never be eliminated ;D
well reduced i meant lol
 
tyrenw461:
i think otherwise...i tweaked it a little bit and now my results are a looooot better...

Great, try it on a live account and you will see that you are wrong,

 
Minimum profitable ea, 1:1 risk to reward ratio
Yet u risk 50 pip for 5 pip? 

Have u ever try  change TP to 50 pip?
How the result?

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Great, try it on a live account and you will see that you are wrong,

guess we'll see about that...looks like your ea needs some work too buddy
 
adadad:
Minimum profitable ea, 1:1 risk to reward ratio
Yet u risk 50 pip for 5 pip? 

Have u ever try  change TP to 50 pip?
How the result?


thanks for the idea! i'll try it out

 
oops I meant to say 30 pips SL not 50 pip SL lol 
 
tyrenw461:


thanks for the idea! i'll try it out

didn't work out too well lol
 
tyrenw461:
didn't work out too well lol
In my opinion ur trading system  need to rework,
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