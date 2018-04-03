Expert Advisor Help
Hi, I have an expert advisor that I made that is traded on the H4 timeframe. It has a TP of 5 pips with a SL of 50 pips, but it wins pretty consistently added with those few huge loses. I wanted to know if anyone wants to help me eliminate those loses in return for my expert advisor! Maybe help switch up the code or whatever the case may be. I know that this system could be very profitable for the long term once put across mutiple pairs and cutting those losses! Here are a couple of screenshots. (Losses highlighted in blue). Anyone interested will be PM'd.
You will never go far with so bad win/loss ratio.
Fix that first and test your expert with better risk/reward ratios.
lesson no.1 in trading:Losses can never be eliminated ;D
i think otherwise...i tweaked it a little bit and now my results are a looooot better...
Great, try it on a live account and you will see that you are wrong,
Great, try it on a live account and you will see that you are wrong,
Minimum profitable ea, 1:1 risk to reward ratio
thanks for the idea! i'll try it out
thanks for the idea! i'll try it out
didn't work out too well lol
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Hi, I have an expert advisor that I made that is traded on the H4 timeframe. It has a TP of 5 pips with a SL of 50 pips, but it wins pretty consistently added with those few huge loses. I wanted to know if anyone wants to help me eliminate those loses in return for my expert advisor! Maybe help switch up the code or whatever the case may be. I know that this system could be very profitable for the long term once put across mutiple pairs and cutting those losses! Here are a couple of screenshots. (Losses highlighted in blue). Anyone interested will be PM'd.
******update: Tweaked the EA and now results are pretty good. No longer a SL of 50 pips and a trailing stop was added***********