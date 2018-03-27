Help!! All mt4 data folder location changed in my pc!!!
Kwok Fung Chan:
Help! Today i start mt4 and data folder changed to other place on startup! How do i change them all back to original place?
Please see this picture:
You need to run MT in portable mode.
Kwok Fung Chan:its normal where have u been since V700 or so? Its been this way when mt4 switch over due to MS OS that force that. Most older indicators/EA may or may not work well, pls test b4 using again
Help! Today i start mt4 and data folder changed to other place on startup! How do i change them all back to original place?
Please see this picture:
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Help! Today i start mt4 and data folder changed to other place on startup! How do i change them all back to original place?
Please see this picture: