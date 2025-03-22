Access Violation
What kind of code could cause this? (backtest)
I tried to run it in the debug mode (ctrl+F5) to pin nail the exactly line that generates this, but when it happens the debbuger also stops.
Sleep() inside ?
Sleep() inside ?
No, no sleep.
Sorry if I don't give much information, but it's a huge code and I get no ideia what could generate this error.
The problem is erratic, I'm just restarting the same test over and over sometimes it happens in one point, sometimes in another, sometimes does not happen at all.
All with the same EA, same strategy tester and all...
No, no sleep.
Sorry if I don't give much information, but it's a huge code and I get no ideia what could generate this error.
The problem is erratic, I'm just restarting the same test over and over sometimes it happens in one point, sometimes in another, sometimes does not happen at all.
All with the same EA, same strategy tester and all...
OnTimer() ?
I do use OnTimer, but always used. How It could generate this error?
It's inside. Try commenting one by one called made from, you'll find what's happening there.
What kind of code could cause this? (backtest)
I tried to run it in the debug mode (ctrl+F5) to nail down the exactly line that generates this, but when it happens the debbuger also stops.
Are you using DLLs?
What kind of code could cause this? (backtest)
I tried to run it in the debug mode (ctrl+F5) to nail down the exactly line that generates this, but when it happens the debbuger also stops.
I got the same problemm, please help
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What kind of code could cause this? (backtest)
I tried to run it in the debug mode (ctrl+F5) to nail down the exactly line that generates this, but when it happens the debbuger also stops.