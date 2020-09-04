Indicators: Identical candles

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Identical candles:

This is the semaphore indicator of candles that highlights the candles on the chart, which have same direction like all candles for your chosen timeframes.

Author: Yurij Izyumov

 
Would be great if you could code this into an EA with the same parameters, buy/sell on signal shift 0 with SL and TP/trailing stop, buy/sell on signal shift 1 with SL/TP or close on opposite signal.  We could then backtest and optimize as I think it has great potential.
 

Hm, the Indicator doesn't seem to make sense to me at present. If the up arrows indicate a strong signal based on the larger proportion of candles within the given timeframes being completed in the same direction - why do the arrows for completed candles change drastically based on changes to the period.

The indicator on the left and right charts below are of the same setting, the only difference is on the left chart the period is set to 0, on the right chart it is set to 1 - yet although all but the latest candle is complete, the position of the arrows are so different.

 
John Fasheyiku:

Hm, the Indicator doesn't seem to make sense to me at present. If the up arrows indicate a strong signal based on the larger proportion of candles within the given timeframes being completed in the same direction - why do the arrows for completed candles change drastically based on changes to the period.

The indicator on the left and right charts below are of the same setting, the only difference is on the left chart the period is set to 0, on the right chart it is set to 1 - yet although all but the latest candle is complete, the position of the arrows are so different.

Re-attempting attachment. Also there are times where I'd have 5 down arrows on a chart, and all of a sudden it'd change to up arrows...



Files:
Capture.PNG  228 kb
 
any some one have mq5 version, please 
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