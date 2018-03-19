WebMoney

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Hello,

I remember that MetaQuotes announced that WebMoney will no longer remain in service on this site!

But, still I can see it is active and also the logo of WebMoney is placed on the bottom of the web site as captured below.

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Webmoney should work now (for withdrawal, and to deposit to mql5 account, and to pay for the mql5 services using webmoney).

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Reconfiguration of the WebMoney account on MQL5.com

Sergey Golubev, 2018.03.08 17:50

It was completed.
You can read the announcement on rus part of the forum here and here, and the translation on our eng part here.
If any issue - report to the service desk but as far as I understand - Webmoney should work now.

 
Sergey Golubev:

Webmoney should work now (for withdrawal, and to deposit to mql5 account, and to pay for the mql5 services using webmoney).

Thanks Sergey

 

But another question:

why they not place the PayPal and ePayment logos on the bottom of the mql5.com page?

 
Mohammad Soubra:

But another question:

why they not place the PayPal and ePayment logos on the bottom of the mql5.com page?

I do not know.

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