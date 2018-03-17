No result from decode with pass data between 2 routines.
Hello,
I am write MT5, and would like to encode some data files, So i create the 2 routine for encode and decode password for testing,
however the decode is not come when pass data between 2 routines, Please advise what is the wrong!
..
but result of decode routine is not come..
What wrong of this decode?
chaiya
I'm not absolutely sure but I think you can use CRYPT_HASH_SHA256 only to hash (you can't use this constant in CryptDecode()). CryptEncode(CRYPT_HASH_SHA256,...) creates 256 bit key that you can use with CRYPT_AES256. I've edited your functions so that they work properly.
#define KEY_LENGTH (32) //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Decrypt CryptCode information and return the Client | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string PassWord_Decode(uchar &cryptPassword[]) { string MasterKey="BEOK777"; uchar src[],dst[],key[],hashkey[]; //--- Creating hash key ArrayResize(key,KEY_LENGTH); for(int i=0;i<KEY_LENGTH;i++) key[i]=uchar((i*17)%59); //--- Hash MasterKey StringToCharArray(MasterKey,src,0,StringLen(MasterKey)); ResetLastError(); if(CryptEncode(CRYPT_HASH_SHA256,src,key,hashkey)<1) printf("Error encode: %d",_LastError); //--- Decode with hashed MasterKey ResetLastError(); if(CryptDecode(CRYPT_AES256,cryptPassword,hashkey,dst)<1) printf("Error decode: %d",_LastError); Print("1-DeCode..crypt: ",CharArrayToString(cryptPassword),", DST: ",CharArrayToString(dst)); return(CharArrayToString(dst)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Encrypt client information and return the password | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void PassWord_Encode(string PassWord, uchar &cryptPassword[]) { string MasterKey="BEOK777"; uchar src[],key[],hashkey[]; //--- Creating hash key ArrayResize(key,KEY_LENGTH); for(int i=0;i<KEY_LENGTH;i++) key[i]=uchar((i*17)%59); //--- Hash MasterKey StringToCharArray(MasterKey,src,0,StringLen(MasterKey)); ResetLastError(); if(CryptEncode(CRYPT_HASH_SHA256,src,key,hashkey)<1) printf("Error encode: %d",_LastError); //--- Encode with hashed MasterKey StringToCharArray(PassWord,src,0,StringLen(PassWord)); ResetLastError(); if(CryptEncode(CRYPT_AES256,src,hashkey,cryptPassword)<1) printf("Error encode: %d",_LastError); Print("3-EnCode..SRC: ",CharArrayToString(src),", DST: ",CharArrayToString(cryptPassword)); }
Wow ! I didn't know there was an encryption routine in MQL !
I'm not absolutely sure but I think you can use CRYPT_HASH_SHA256 only to hash (you can't use this constant in CryptDecode()). CryptEncode(CRYPT_HASH_SHA256,...) creates 256 bit key that you can use with CRYPT_AES256. I've edited your functions so that they work properly.
Thank you very much. It is very complex programming for me to do so.. chaiya
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Hello,
I am write MT5, and would like to encode some data files, So i create the 2 routine for encode and decode password for testing,
however the decode is not come when pass data between 2 routines, Please advise what is the wrong!
..
int OnInit()
{
uchar crytPWD[];
PassWord_Encode("455555",crytPWD);
string pwd=PassWord_Decode(crytPWD);
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Decrypt CryptCode information and return the Client
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string PassWord_Decode(uchar &cryptPassword[])
{
string MasterKey;
uchar dst[],key[];
MasterKey="BEOK777";
StringToCharArray(MasterKey,key);
CryptDecode(CRYPT_HASH_SHA256,cryptPassword,key,dst);
Print("1-DeCode..crypt: ",CharArrayToString(cryptPassword),", DST: ",CharArrayToString(dst));
return(CharArrayToString(dst));
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Encrypt client information and return the password
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void PassWord_Encode(string PassWord, uchar &cryptPassword[])
{
string MasterKey;
uchar src[],key[];
MasterKey="BEOK777";
StringToCharArray(MasterKey,key);
StringToCharArray(PassWord,src);
CryptEncode(CRYPT_HASH_SHA256,src,key,cryptPassword);
Print("3-EnCode..SRC: ",CharArrayToString(src),", DST: ",CharArrayToString(cryptPassword));
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
but result of decode routine is not come..
What wrong of this decode?
chaiya