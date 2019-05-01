FortFS-Real server is not invalid for creating signal?
It depends on the account type (demo or real) and on MT4 or MT5 (as I see - there are 3 servers for this broker inside MQL5 database for MT4 and MT5, and for demo or real).
Besides, some brokers disabled the signals ...
Anyway - you may contact with the service desk asking for their advice because they may have more information about and they can check something.
It depends on the account type (demo or real) and on MT4 or MT5 (as I see - there are 3 servers for this broker inside MQL5 database for MT4 and MT5, and for demo or real).
Besides, some brokers disabled the signals ...
Anyway - you may contact with the service desk asking for their advice because they may have more information about and they can check something.
Anyway, I already asked the same to the service desk and still waiting for their reply. And maybe I should contact the broker support also..
Thank you, Mr. Sergey..Warm regards.
By the way - I do not have this error ... but I did not press Add button ...
Just press the Add button, and you will see the same issued like mine.. :D
This broker had some issues with older signals here in MQL5.com.
It was banned for some time and all signals were cancelled, so it may has to do with that.
This broker had some issues with older signals here in MQL5.com.
It was banned for some time and all signals were cancelled, so it may has to do with that.
I have one more account with this broker and I am too not able to link it. when I contacted support they said they cant do any thing about it.
Obviously, they answered my question just like what you said, Maria..
This is so annoying, because the other competitors have no problem to link their signals and I think this is could be good feedback for them. But, we don't know what exactly happened previously.
As far as I know, there is no bad report for this broker till this time.
Obviously, they answered my question just like what you said, Maria..
This is so annoying, because the other competitors have no problem to link their signals and I think this is could be good feedback for them. But, we don't know what exactly happened previously.
As far as I know, there is no bad report for this broker till this time.
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I'm facing an issue when I try create a signal based on my trading activity using Fort FS broker, It said "Invalid broker server".
When I type, it showing the broker server on a column, but when I try to added, It just mentioned above sentence.
If it's not applicable for creating signal using this broker, why the MQL5 put them into their database? Thank you.