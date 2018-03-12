Are these MT4 transactions fabricated?
I've got a live account with a small broker, they traded for me and it took only 15 transactions to triple the original deposit.
How can I tell whether these transactions were fabricated?
First of all brokers never trades for clients ... looks statement is fabricated
Broker only open or close trade or modification on clients own directions a great example on call
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How can I tell whether these transactions were fabricated?
The first clue is, that the screenshot is from a pic editor rather than the terminal. Second clue are the quotes - like Sell EURUSD on Feb 5 from 1.2495, such quote did not happen that day. Not sure what you are trying.
The first clue is, that the screenshot is from a pic editor rather than the terminal. Second clue are the quotes - like Sell EURUSD on Feb 5 from 1.2495, such quote did not happen that day. Not sure what you are trying.
well seen.
The first clue is, that the screenshot is from a pic editor rather than the terminal. Second clue are the quotes - like Sell EURUSD on Feb 5 from 1.2495, such quote did not happen that day. Not sure what you are trying.
This is my screenshot directly from the MT4 terminal from their live server.
please tell broker name....
It's a big network of brokers using the same fake server. So there are over 20 names. I think I can't tell the names, as my post will get removed. But you can read more about it here.
This is my screenshot directly from the MT4 terminal from their live server.
I don't think it's fabricated but :
- the prices are weird as noted by Ovo.
- there is no stoploss.
- they used deposit/credits to manage drawdown.
- there is no money management.
Try to do a withdrawal.
Somebody told me that:
It also shows they bought 3 shares of eurusd @ $1.23/share and you paid $1548.86 for them. Those books are totally nonsense.
And:
The last germany30.m buy/sell was for a net $130.59 profit and that transaction history shows it generated $18874.76 in profit. These books are doctored.
Are these valid claims? Or there is some chance, that they weren't doctored?
What do you want to hear?
I think you already know the answers.
Are you going to put in and lose more money or are you going to try and pull it out?
Don't you know the saying 'If it is too good to be true, it probably is '
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I've got a live account with a small broker, they traded for me and it took only 15 transactions to triple the original deposit.
How can I tell whether these transactions were fabricated?