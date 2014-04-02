Pb SymbolInfoSessionTrade
zartan:
hi !
my code
my result
where is the ? please
See documentation of SymbolInfoSessionTrade :
from
[out] Session beginning time in seconds from 00 hours 00 minutes, in the returned value date should be ignored.
to
[out] Session end time in seconds from 00 hours 00 minutes, in the returned value date should be ignored.
Return value
If data for the specified session, symbol and day of the week are received, returns true, otherwise returns false.
datetime datetimeDeb,datetimeFin; if(SymbolInfoSessionTrade("EURUSD",WEDNESDAY,0,datetimeDeb,datetimeFin)) Print("/"+TimeToString(datetimeDeb,TIME_MINUTES)+"/"+TimeToString(datetimeFin,TIME_MINUTES)+"/");
OK weared no ?
thank's again
zartan:Do you mean weird ? It's not, forex market is opened 24h/24h on Wednesday. What's your goal ?
OK weared no ?
thank's again
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
hi !
my code
my result
where is the ? please