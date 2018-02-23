2FMA colour change alert
learn to code or pay (Freelance) someone to code it.
No free help
urgent help.
No free help
urgent help.
whroeder1:
learn to code or pay (Freelance) someone to code it.
No free help
urgent help.
learn to code or pay (Freelance) someone to code it.
No free help
urgent help.
Thank you Whr, can i find the source code on Codebase perhaps?
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Hi guys, anyone knows how to code an alert in mq4 please..I need to have an alert for when there is a color change signalling a reversal. Please have a look at the pic attached. At point 1 we can see that as the candle reversed into an uptrend there was a color change in the 2FMA's (from red to blue and at the same time from pink to cyan colour)..the change occured SIMULTANEOUSLY, THAT IS CYAN AND BLUE COLORS APPEARED SIMULTANEOUSLY ON BOTH FMA'S. In point 2 you can see that the opposite happened (PINK COLOUR APPEARED FIRST BEFORE THE RED). I need an alert for ONLY WHEN THE COLORS APPEAR SIMULTANEOUSLY, ONLY SIMULTANEOUSLY (CYAN AND BLUE SIMULTANEOUSLY AND PINK AND RED SIMULTANEOUSLY). I need urgent assistance.
Thank you in advance guys.