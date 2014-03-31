SymbolInfoSessionTrade()
zartan:See if what has already been discussed help.
hello
i try to use SymbolInfoSessionTrade() to get session open and close time
this function need session_index (https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/marketinformation/symbolinfosessiontrade)
what's this please?
Thank's
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hello
i try to use SymbolInfoSessionTrade() to get session open and close time
this function need session_index (https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/marketinformation/symbolinfosessiontrade)
what's this please?
Thank's