SymbolInfoSessionTrade()

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hello 

i try to use SymbolInfoSessionTrade() to get session open and close time

this function need session_index (https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/marketinformation/symbolinfosessiontrade

what's this please?  

 Thank's 

Documentation on MQL5: Market Info / SymbolInfoSessionTrade
Documentation on MQL5: Market Info / SymbolInfoSessionTrade
  • www.mql5.com
Market Info / SymbolInfoSessionTrade - Documentation on MQL5
 
zartan:

hello 

i try to use SymbolInfoSessionTrade() to get session open and close time

this function need session_index (https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/marketinformation/symbolinfosessiontrade

what's this please?  

 Thank's 

See if what has already been discussed help.
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