A problem when I test my Ea
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Change the volume
When I test my Ea,it show " CTrade::OrderSend: market sell 1.06 EURUSD [invalid volume]" ,how to solve it?
Try to reduce your lot size to maybe 0.05 or 0.01 instead of 1.06
Ask for a new question.When I test my ea,it always print blank line every minutes(My time period is M1),but i didn't use the Print() function.As the picture shows:
May I ask everyone,how to solve it?Thank you all.
Ask for a new question.When I test my ea,it always print blank line every minutes(My time period is M1),but i didn't use the Print() function.As the picture shows:
May I ask everyone,how to solve it?Thank you all.
This seems like your EA keep on sending countless order request to your broker, without proper parameters , within your OrderSend()
Ok,i will check my code.But in the day off,it still print the balnk line.Why is that?
Oh,I get it.It's my wrong.Thank you all.
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