Why my EA open trade not the exact current price?

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Hello, everyone, I'm new in using EA for trading. I wonder my EA open trading is not in the same current price as showing in picture. Can anyone tell how to solve this problem? Thank you.pic1
 
Taproum:
Hello, everyone, I'm new in using EA for trading. I wonder my EA open trading is not in the same current price as showing in picture. Can anyone tell how to solve this problem? Thank you.

Unlikely without seeing the code.

 
Taproum:
Hello, everyone, I'm new in using EA for trading. I wonder my EA open trading is not in the same current price as showing in picture. Can anyone tell how to solve this problem? Thank you.

I Think it may has something to do with spread(bid/ask)

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