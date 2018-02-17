Why every EA not compatible to other pairs

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I made a EA and that the result for GBPUSD but if i try in another pairs like EURUSD its does't got the same result someone can explain me, why that can be happend?

 
Do you think that a Great Brittain Pound is a Euro ?
 
Marco vd Heijden:
Do you think that a Great Brittain Pound is a Euro ?

i try GBPCHF too but i didn't get the same result too

i already try all pairs but no one have same result or almost same result with GBPUSD
 
Akmaludin Akbar:

i try GBPCHF too but i didn't get the same result too

i already try all pairs but no one have same result or almost same result with GBPUSD
Currency pairs are influenced by different political events, news releases and also goods/material/financial trading between different global market centers. They each have their own personality. You should not expect them to behave similarly over the long-term.
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