Why every EA not compatible to other pairs
Do you think that a Great Brittain Pound is a Euro ?
Akmaludin Akbar:Currency pairs are influenced by different political events, news releases and also goods/material/financial trading between different global market centers. They each have their own personality. You should not expect them to behave similarly over the long-term.
i try GBPCHF too but i didn't get the same result tooi already try all pairs but no one have same result or almost same result with GBPUSD
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I made a EA and that the result for GBPUSD but if i try in another pairs like EURUSD its does't got the same result someone can explain me, why that can be happend?