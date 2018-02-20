All MT4 from one Broker stopped working - Freeze (Not Responding on init) - page 2
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I've reinstalled ALL MT4 from my PC. Deleted all remaining folder, restarted , installed a new MT4 and the same error.
How can I find this issue into the logs?
Hahahaha!
I can't change it, man...
I have a lot of EAs and indicator that works only with MT4. I have to find a way to fix it.
To manual trading I'm using C-Trader. It is an amazing plataform. I do recommend. :-)
I have those too... maybe 6 to 10 EAs but many say the time for themt4 is over, mt5 runs on 64 bit mt4 on 32, at some point its over.
C-Trader is not free??? He needs a feed too? Like Ninja Trader?
I have those too... maybe 6 to 10 EAs but many say the time for themt4 is over, mt5 runs on 64 bit mt4 on 32, at some point its over.
C-Trader is not free??? He needs a feed too? Like Ninja Trader?
I don't run those EA in my PC. I use a VPS. But I need a MT4 to monitor.
C-Trader is free! And it don't need any feed. You just have to install and run.
After install and try C-Trader you can be sure that this will be the last time you will run a MetaTrader. Hahahahaha
Hi guys!
I'm not able to use MT4 on my machine anymore. Any ideas?
I've tried to install on other drives too. No success.
You are not logged in into an account.
That's why you are not connecting.
You are not logged in into an account.
That's why you are not connecting.
Hi Eleni,
You are right. I'm not logget in. But I'm not logget because de terminal are freezed as you can see on the "Open An Account". If I click above MT4 the menu "Wait application to respond" or "Close Application"will prompt.
Hi Eleni,
You are right. I'm not logget in. But I'm not logget because de terminal are freezed as you can see on the "Open An Account". If I click above MT4 the menu "Wait application to respond" or "Close Application"will prompt.
If you've done all the above and still can't login, then its a computer problem.
Make sure its not an antivirus block and try on an another computer.
If you've done all the above and still can't login, then its a computer problem.
Make sure its not an antivirus block and try on an another computer.
Yes, Eleni...I Believe that is a computer problem.
But I can't imagine what can cause this and how to solve. Reinstalling Windows? You know..is not the quick thing to do
Hi Juergen!
My computing power is "ok" . Isn't a new computer but it works fine. C-Trader terminal per example, is working great.
These MT4 works fine in another PC like my VPS. Is an issue with my computer. I'm not sure if it could be related to web browsers extensions that I did already removed all.
And it also looks like an issue with connection with broker.
What do you think?