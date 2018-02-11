Platform/Broker for GBPUSD/EURUSD 30pip breakouts --USA/MacOS
I'm a simple person looking for a broker/platform that allows me to trade a simple breakout method easily and optimally in the USA, on Mac OS.
I also desire to do this without going through the headache of running Metatrader 4 on Mac via PlayOnMac or Parallel Windows.
I desire to trade breakouts on GBPUSD/EURUSD pairs that look something like this:
-Bellow is a successful breakout sell stop I set on a demo account on February 8, 2018
Take Profit: 30 pips from entry
Stop Loss: 15 pips from entry
I intend on spending about 20 minutes a day examining the charts and setting up sell/buy stops as desired.
I desire to create a $500 account, in USA, on MacOS (its all I have)
If anyone is familiar with this method and can recommend a good broker/platform for me, as a well as a good ratio to leverage my investment, I would greatly appreciate your advice.
Thank you so much for your time.
Suggestions or discussion on brokers are not permitted in this forum.
Suggestions or discussion on brokers are not permitted in this forum.
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I'm a simple person looking for a broker/platform that allows me to trade a simple breakout method easily and optimally in the USA, on Mac OS.
I also desire to do this without going through the headache of running Metatrader 4 on Mac via PlayOnMac or Parallel Windows.
I desire to trade breakouts on GBPUSD/EURUSD pairs that look something like this:
-Bellow is a successful breakout sell stop I set on a demo account on February 8, 2018
Take Profit: 30 pips from entry
Stop Loss: 15 pips from entry
I intend on spending about 20 minutes a day examining the charts and setting up sell/buy stops as desired.
I desire to create a $500 account, in USA, on MacOS (its all I have)
If anyone is familiar with this method and can recommend a good broker/platform for me, as a well as a good ratio to leverage my investment, I would greatly appreciate your advice.
Thank you so much for your time.