Platform/Broker for GBPUSD/EURUSD 30pip breakouts --USA/MacOS

New comment
 

I'm a simple person looking for a broker/platform that allows me to trade a simple breakout method easily and optimally in the USA, on Mac OS.

I also desire to do this without going through the headache of running Metatrader 4 on Mac via PlayOnMac or Parallel Windows.

I desire to trade breakouts on GBPUSD/EURUSD pairs that look something like this:
-Bellow is a successful breakout sell stop I set on a demo account on February 8, 2018



Take Profit: 30 pips from entry
Stop Loss: 15 pips from entry

I intend on spending about 20 minutes a day examining the charts and setting up sell/buy stops as desired.

I desire to create a $500 account, in USA, on MacOS (its all I have)

If anyone is familiar with this method and can recommend a good broker/platform for me, as a well as a good ratio to leverage my investment, I would greatly appreciate your advice.

Thank you so much for your time.

 
JNGH:

I'm a simple person looking for a broker/platform that allows me to trade a simple breakout method easily and optimally in the USA, on Mac OS.

I also desire to do this without going through the headache of running Metatrader 4 on Mac via PlayOnMac or Parallel Windows.

I desire to trade breakouts on GBPUSD/EURUSD pairs that look something like this:
-Bellow is a successful breakout sell stop I set on a demo account on February 8, 2018



Take Profit: 30 pips from entry
Stop Loss: 15 pips from entry

I intend on spending about 20 minutes a day examining the charts and setting up sell/buy stops as desired.

I desire to create a $500 account, in USA, on MacOS (its all I have)

If anyone is familiar with this method and can recommend a good broker/platform for me, as a well as a good ratio to leverage my investment, I would greatly appreciate your advice.

Thank you so much for your time.

Suggestions or discussion on brokers are not permitted in this forum.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Suggestions or discussion on brokers are not permitted in this forum.

Sorry, is there sn appropriate place for this inquiry?

A moderator is free to delete it..
 
JNGH:
Sorry, is there sn appropriate place for this inquiry?

A moderator is free to delete it..

You can discuss and exchange opinions about your trading system/idea, but not promote or suggest brokers here.

New comment