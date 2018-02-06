please can anyone help me to put signal alert in this indicator

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hi please help me to put alert in this indicator,thanks
Files:
sixty-second-trades.zip  4 kb
 

why dont make ea if good

 
btw probably it's useless indic.
 
maxdmx: please help me to
Help you with what? You haven't stated a problem. Show us your attempt (using CODE button) and state the nature of your problem.
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Przemyslaw Szwed:
btw probably it's useless indic.

thanks for reply,Przemyslaw tell me if you any good indicator for 60 second

 
Przemyslaw Szwed:
btw probably it's useless indic.

and do you which indicator is this?i am looking for this indicator too

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