please can anyone help me to put signal alert in this indicator
hi please help me to put alert in this indicator,thanks
Files:
sixty-second-trades.zip 4 kb
why dont make ea if good
btw probably it's useless indic.
maxdmx: please help me toHelp you with what? You haven't stated a problem. Show us your attempt (using CODE button) and state the nature of your problem.
No free help
urgent help.
Przemyslaw Szwed:
btw probably it's useless indic.
btw probably it's useless indic.
thanks for reply,Przemyslaw tell me if you any good indicator for 60 second
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