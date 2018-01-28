Is it possible - in the default MT5 platform - to put the MACD and the Stochastic in the same window on a PC screen like it is done on the Mobile MT5?
No need to code anything. Just drag and drop the indicators in the same sub window.
No need to code anything. Just drag and drop the indicators in the same sub window.
Wow! I already tried it in the normal window, but it doesn´t work over there.
Where and - most probably - when, do I do the dragging and dropping?
Wow! I already tried it in the normal window, but it didn´t work over there.
Where and - most probably - when, do I do the dragging and dropping?
Add the first indicator on a chart using any method.
For the second you need to use the Navigator window, and from there drag and drop the second indicator in the sub window of the first.
Add the first indicator on a chart using any method.
For the second you need to use the Navigator window, and from there drag and drop the second indicator in the sub window of the first.
So,
1. I set up the main chart.
2. I add the Stochastic below it.
3. Then I click on (i) View, then on (ii) Navigator?
What do I do next?
Where do I find the "Navigator window"?
So,
1. I set up the main chart.
2. I add the Stochastic below it.
3. Then I click on (i) View, then on (ii) Navigator?
What do I do next?
Where do I find the "Navigator window"?
You should try to read the Help. I already explained you how to do, now you have to do your homework :-)
- www.metatrader5.com
EuroDollar H4
See, I only have a plain vanilla 100 IQ - the average for the entire single human race, but, I eventually get there. I always do. :-)
The answer was not in MetaTrader 5 Help.
Alain Verleyen, thank you for your help. It improves all my charts.
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Is it possible - in the default MT5 platform - to put the MACD and the Stochastic in the same window on a PC or Laptop screen like it is done on the Mobile MT5?
On my laptop, the Price chart, the MACD and the Stochastic are really three windows. There is a new window for every additional indicator that is not a price moving average on the main price chart on the PC or laptop screen.
On the Mobile MT5, there are a maximum of two windows because the phone screen is relatively small compared to a PC or Laptop screen. The main price chart window and only one more indicator window, which in my case, overlays the Stochastic on the MACD. Very neat. I like that. It makes it easier to see when the indicators are all in the same trend or all reverse at the same time. Very handy.
So, what I am asking, is whether it is possible to overlay the Stochastic on the MACD, for example, in a single indicator window underneath the main price chart window on the PC and Laptop screen.
Or do I need to get it done by a programmer?