MQL5 Storage in MQL4 Editor
Did you do a "Update from storage" before your commit ?
Did you do a "Update from storage" before your commit ?
No
1/. Because I thought that would update to the latest version from storage. Does that mean it only updates locally if I have newer versions in storage?
2/. and how can it have a later version in storage if I havnt commited any later version?
I am thinking the latest version is the one I just saved on my local disk? - obviously storage doesnt think that!
Still dont get why I have to update before I put to storage but happy to do so if that is a requirement?
No
1/. Because I thought that would update to the latest version from storage. Does that mean it only updates locally if I have newer versions in storage?
2/. and how can it have a later version in storage if I havnt commited any later version?
I am thinking the latest version is the one I just saved on my local disk? - obviously storage doesnt think that!
Still dont get why I have to update before I put to storage but happy to do so if that is a requirement?
MQ made some changes recently... I'm not confident enough to trust my version control with MQ because of how changes tend get pushed without obvious heads up or proper beta testing. Have you considered using git instead?
Thought about but thought it would be easier to go MQ route :)
I will look into it - thankyou.
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I have a problem in storing my newer files:
when I look at the file I am trying to place in storage it is different but the old file has a > revision number:
If I
1/. keep a copy of the files im trying to save as xFileName for FileName (file)
2/. Then delete the files I want to store
3/. Update storage to remove the files from storage
4/. Then save the originals
It will add them to storage but its annoying having to do this all the time.
What am I doing wrong ?