MT4 shows two different runs for the same symbol (EUR USD)

New comment
 

Hi!
MT4 shows two different runs for the same symbol (EUR USD). But brokers are different. What could be the reason for this problem?

How can I fix this?

 
jlstvzm5:

Hi!
MT4 shows two different runs for the same symbol (EUR USD). But brokers are different. What could be the reason for this problem?

How can I fix this?

  • There is no problem and nothing to fix, welcome to Forex markets.
  • Metaquotes (demo) is not a broker.
  • Windows XP is obsolete and can't run MT4 update.

 
Alain Verleyen:

  • There is no problem and nothing to fix, welcome to Forex markets.
  • Metaquotes (demo) is not a broker.
  • Windows XP is obsolete and can't run MT4 update.

Thanks!
New comment