MT4 shows two different runs for the same symbol (EUR USD)
jlstvzm5:
Hi!
Hi!
MT4 shows two different runs for the same symbol (EUR USD). But brokers are different. What could be the reason for this problem?
How can I fix this?
- There is no problem and nothing to fix, welcome to Forex markets.
- Metaquotes (demo) is not a broker.
- Windows XP is obsolete and can't run MT4 update.
Alain Verleyen:Thanks!
- There is no problem and nothing to fix, welcome to Forex markets.
- Metaquotes (demo) is not a broker.
- Windows XP is obsolete and can't run MT4 update.
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Hi!
MT4 shows two different runs for the same symbol (EUR USD). But brokers are different. What could be the reason for this problem?
How can I fix this?