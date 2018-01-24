Maximum value from last x bars
No free help
urgent help.
Help you with what? You haven't stated a problem. Show us your attempt (using SRC) and state the nature of your problem.
No free help
urgent help.
Hello whroeder1,
Thank for reply, my question is here :
my src code is functional, but we need to get the maximum value from it too ...
my code returns a sum, and for this I also need the highest value of these totals...
Please check screen
Example: if Bars = 5
(In brackets is the sum)
Bar[5] +0.00010
Bar[4] +0.00004 (+0.00014)
Bar[3] +0.00010 (+0.00024)
Bar[2] -0.00010 (+0.00014)
Bar[1] -0.00010 (+0.00004)
Bar[0] -0.00010 (-0.00006)
I need value from Bar[3], so the maximum value from all sums...
my posted SRC code works fine, but only returns the current sum to bar[0]...
And i need maximum value from this code (from 5bars).
You said that in your original post, why say it again? What part of "You haven't stated a problem. Show us your attempt
(using SRC) and state the nature of
your problem" was unclear?
Hello whroeder1,
Thank for reply, my question is here :
my src code is functional, but we need to get the maximum value from it too ...
my code returns a sum, and for this I also need the highest value of these totals...
Please check screen
Example: if Bars = 5
(In brackets is the sum)
Bar[5] +0.00010
Bar[4] +0.00004 (+0.00014)
Bar[3] +0.00010 (+0.00024)
Bar[2] -0.00010 (+0.00014)
Bar[1] -0.00010 (+0.00004)
Bar[0] -0.00010 (-0.00006)
I need value from Bar[3], so the maximum value from all sums...
#property strict void OnStart() { double body[5]; for(int i=0;i<5;i++) body[i] = fabs(Open[i] - Close[i]); printf("The maximum body size in the past 5 bars is %f",body[ArrayMaximum(body)]); }
You said that in your original post, why say it again? What part of "You haven't stated a problem. Show us your attempt
(using SRC) and state the nature of
your problem" was unclear?
No, I do not understand.
I put the question and added the src code, I do not know what to say.
Thank you so, I've already found a solution.
We take the bar price [5], then I will find the maximum price, and I will determine the difference.
Hello nicholishen !
Yes! this is the answer for me! Thank you som much! :)
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Hello,
this code is the sum of the differences, I need the maximum value found there...
Example: if Bars = 5
(In brackets is the sum)
Bar[5] +0.00010
Bar[4] +0.00004 (+0.00014)
Bar[3] +0.00010 (+0.00024)
Bar[2] -0.00010 (+0.00014)
Bar[1] -0.00010 (+0.00004)
Bar[0] -0.00010 (-0.00006)
I need value from Bar[3], so the maximum value from all sums...
Thank you very much for help and I wish nice day