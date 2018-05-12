Signal has just dropped off and lost rating
Hi Guys,
I think this appears to be a common problem that is not being dealt with very well by Mql5.com
I have had a couple of signals running now for 3 months and had some DD issues at the start due to starting with very small trading accounts...!
Over that last couple of month I have managed to address with and have not gone past 22% since December the 25th..
However about 3 hours ago with less the 10 positions open and no more that 5% DD my signal was removed.
I spoke to service desk and all the said was "Signal will back to public after risks decreased"
I'm not being provided any more information than that, however I expect it has something to do with the large number of trades I made today due to the huge move...!
I would have thought that many people would have rode the move over the last couple of hours...!
Any help would be appreciated, seems to me the service desk are not interested...!
Paul
We can't help you, you should contact Service Desk and insist about an explanation.
This is their response...!
They claim that there is high risk in your signals.
Yes, I get that, but they cannot tell me why..! am i trading too often?, positions to large?, holding too long, too short? What...? I have no idea...!
Like i mentioned above in the screen capture, account has been at no more than 5% all day, but they removed signal about 4 hours ago...!
I think this big move has crushed a number of signals, as there are a number missing from the signals page...!
Paul
Yes, I get that, but they cannot tell me why..! am i trading too often?, positions to large?, holding too long, too short? What...? I have no idea...!
Like i mentioned above in the screen capture, account has been at no more than 5% all day, but they removed signal about 4 hours ago...!
I think this big move has crushed a number of signals, as there are a number missing from the signals page...!
Paul
Their decision is not taken based on today only, but your whole history.
Factors that define risk is high drawdown and lack of proper money management.
See, I would be ok with that if it made sense, however....
My draw down has not been above 20% since the 11th and not over 5% in the last 5 days, see below..
I have the same issue with no proper answer from the service desk. DD just over 5%!My risky signal however, is still showing.
I have the same issue with no proper answer from the service desk. DD just over 5%!My risky signal however, is still showing.
Hi Michiel, that is really very poor, I don't understand why your signals have been removed less than mine...really very confused...!
I actually think that some how the big move against the USD during the 24th and 25th has crushed some accounts and the signal monitor service on MQL5 has not dealt with it very well and drop signals that it should not have..!
Yours and mine included...!
With you I would understand if they say, you have to be a real signal provider for a week, maybe 4 before we make you signal public, but i'm not aware of any such restriction.
Good Luck
Paul
the problem is a lot of bad signals are out there even with drawdown 75% and these signals are available in public
I really wonder what is going on
MQL5 doesn't act as a signal police, unless something realy suspicious going on (data or trading history manipulation etc.).
If a signal has a large drawdown or is taking high risks, thats for the potential subscriber to investigate and decide if that signal is for his/her profile or risk management.
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Hi Guys,
I think this appears to be a common problem that is not being dealt with very well by Mql5.com
I have had a couple of signals running now for 3 months and had some DD issues at the start due to starting with very small trading accounts...!
Over that last couple of month I have managed to address with and have not gone past 22% since December the 25th..
However about 3 hours ago with less the 10 positions open and no more that 5% DD my signal was removed.
I spoke to service desk and all the said was "Signal will back to public after risks decreased"
I'm not being provided any more information than that, however I expect it has something to do with the large number of trades I made today due to the huge move...!
I would have thought that many people would have rode the move over the last couple of hours...!
Any help would be appreciated, seems to me the service desk are not interested...!
Paul