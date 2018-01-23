please help: Mt4 commission
Moved to right section.
Hello Traders,
I am new to mt4. my mt4 software doesn't show me the commission or swap for the live trades.
every time I open a trade I have to go to account history to check my commission. check the picture below.
please help me with this issue.
Thank You.
happy trading.
Contact your broker, this is very unusual.
Is it a demo account?
Because in demo accounts, swaps and commisions are not properly visible in all brokers.
Eleni Anna Branou: Contact your broker, this is very unusual.
Not unusual at all. Some brokers have balance entries for commission and swap in history rather than using the OrderCommission() and a cumulative OrderSwap() fields. I assume it's a legal/tax/accounting thing.
In FXCM, they have different ticket numbers, but the comments are "Commission - nnnnnnnnn" and "Rollover - nnnnnnnn". The commission appears in history shortly after the order is opened but have the same OrderOpenTime. Rollovers (swap) appeared once per day, between [00:29:38 - 00:34:03] (5:29 PM ET) for all open orders, they have a OrderOpenTime between [00:15:31 - 00:33:53] (5:15 pm ET.)
Another broker just uses the comment "#nnnnnnnnn" and I assume the OrderOpenTime is different for swap.
There is no issue.
Not unusual at all. Some brokers have balance entries for commission and swap in history rather than using the OrderCommission() and a cumulative OrderSwap() fields. I assume it's a legal/tax/accounting thing.
In FXCM, they have different ticket numbers, but the comments are "Commission - nnnnnnnnn" and "Rollover - nnnnnnnn". The commission appears in history shortly after the order is opened but have the same OrderOpenTime. Rollovers (swap) appeared once per day, between [00:29:38 - 00:34:03] (5:29 PM ET) for all open orders, they have a OrderOpenTime between [00:15:31 - 00:33:53] (5:15 pm ET.)
Another broker just uses the comment "#nnnnnnnnn" and I assume the OrderOpenTime is different for swap.
There is no issue.
In the only broker I've used they are quite not. Live with it.
@whroeder1 is correct. Many brokers do in fact not use the Commission and Swap fields and instead use separate entries in the Account History/Statement.
In fact, there have been several threads here on the site of users asking what those "strange" entries were all about.
I would provide the links but can't remember what wording they used in order to search for them.
EDIT: Just found one of those threads:
- 2017.11.02
- www.mql5.com
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Hello Traders,
I am new to mt4. my mt4 software doesn't show me the commission or swap for the live trades.
every time I open a trade I have to go to account history to check my commission. check the picture below.
please help me with this issue.
Thank You.
happy trading.