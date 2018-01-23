How to apply DEMA or TEMA on custom indicators array/buffer
- There is no iMAOnArray in MT5.
Why did you post your MT4 question in the
Root /
MT5 Indicators section
instead of the
MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page?)
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum
Next time post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move this thread there soon.
- doubleEMA(x) = EMA(EMA(x)) So use iMAOnArray on your buffer, putting the result in a new buffer. Repeat again for doubleEMA. Repeat again for tripleEMA. Or just compute it directly:
#define EMA(P, C, L) ((P) + ((C)-(P))*2./(L+1)) double val = bValue[i] = ...; double ema = bEMA[i] = EMA( bEMA[i+1], val, Length ); double ema2 = bEMA2[i] = EMA( bEMA2[i+1], ema, Length ); double ema3 = bEMA3[i] = EMA( bEMA3[i+1], ema2, Length );Then you can compute TEMA/DEMA using the formulas Mladen Rakic gives below.
Double exponential moving average - Wikipedia
Triple exponential moving average - Wikipedia
@whroeder1
I know that there is no iMAOnArray in MQL5. My question is MQL5 related, just want to let you know what kind of feature I was looking for, thats why I mentioned an MQL4 function (most forum members are familiar with both language versions).
I know that there is no iMAOnArray in MQL5. My question is MQL5 related, just want to let you know what kind of feature I was looking for, thats why I mentioned an MQL4 function (most forum members are familiar with both language versions).
@Mladen Rakic
Thanks for the formula!
I was thinking there is no way to apply iDEMA, iTEMA or iCustom directly on a buffer, so I implemented DEMA and TEMA myself.
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Hello Guys,
I coded a bunch of custom indicators, but I have an issue, I can not solve myself. Hope You can help me out with some info about this.
The indicator I am working on has a custom buffer, and I would like to apply DEMA or TEMA on that buffer's data. I am looking for a way to do that like iMAOnArray(), but with DEMA or TEMA not MA, EMA, SMA, etc.
In other words, I am looking for a way to apply iDEMA, iTEMA or iCustom on a specific array buffer, not just on prices.
I am coding in MQL5.
Thanks!